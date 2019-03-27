Women's Hospital recognized the 260 certified nurses on its staff for their professionalism, leadership and commitment to excellence on Certified Nurses Day on March 19.
By obtaining national certification, these nurses have shown a deep appreciation and dedication to the nursing profession and have fostered the provision of the most relevant and cutting-edge care to patients and families.
While a registered nurse license provides entry to general nursing practice, the knowledge-intensive requirements of modern nursing require extensive education, as well as a strong personal commitment to excellence by the nurse. When nurses obtain certification, they expand their knowledge base, grow within their field and evolve as professionals.