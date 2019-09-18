New members who joined Girl Scouts and registerd by Sept. 15 are eligible to attend the Scouts' B.I.G. Event from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at LSU. The cost is $10 for girl members; adults are admitted free.
The B.I.G (Believe in G.I.R.L.) Event is a day of activities and presentations by organizations that consistently foster and encourage Girl Scout involvement throughout the year, according to a news release. Girls and their guests will explore nearly 100 fun-filled displays and demonstrations that focus on Girl Scout initiatives, such as STEM, healthy living, financial literacy and the outdoors.
Girls will also enjoy a roundtable featuring women sharing inspirational stories on what it means to be a go-getter, innovator, risk-taker and leader. Participants will include Kris Cangelosi, artistic director, Cangelosi Dance Project; D-D Breaux, head coach, LSU gymnastics; Dr. Laura Riggs, professor of equine surgery and sports medicine, LSU School of Veterinary Medicine; and Robyn Merrick, vice president of external affairs, Southern University; as they share their inspirational stories on what it means to be a go-getter, innovator, risk-taker and leader.
For information on joining Girl Scouts, visit www.gsle.org or contact Trixie LeBlanc at tleblanc@gsle.org or (504) 355-5894.