BATON ROUGE — LSU recognized 1,950 graduates at the university’s 297th commencement exercises Dec. 14.
The number of degrees awarded is a record for LSU’s fall graduation. In addition, the university awarded the most degrees to Asian and Hispanic students ever during a fall semester and awarded the second most degrees to African-American students during any fall commencement, a news release said.
There is no main ceremony for December commencement, so each college held separate ceremonies to recognize their students.
There were 158 honor graduates recognized during the ceremonies for having high GPAs and received magna cum laude, summa cum laude and cum laude honors. Also included among the honor graduates were 48 University Medal recipients who graduated with the highest-grade point averages in the class.
The LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College graduated seven students who earned College Honors, including two local men — Jimmy Saravia, a Baton Rouge native, graduating in biological sciences; and Michael Stein, also a native of Baton Rouge, graduating in history.
Two LSU graduates were recognized during LSU’s fall commissioning ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 13, in the Hill Memorial Library. Lukas K. Dretzka, of Baton Rouge, was commissioned from the Army ROTC program, and Nikolaus James Bihlmeyer, also of Baton Rouge, was commissioned from the LSU Air Force ROTC program. One graduate from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who took part in LSU’s Army ROTC program was commissioned.
Area graduates include:
East Baton Rouge Parish
Carolyn Elizabeth Coulter, Baton Rouge.
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE
Allison Claire Dufour, Zachary; Amber Michelle Fowler, Baton Rouge; Shayda Ghalebandi, Baton Rouge; Turner A. Graham, Baton Rouge; Peyton Elizabeth Haynes, Baton Rouge; Anna Lemoine Keller, Baton Rouge; Amanda Raine Lakvold, Baton Rouge; Meghan Alyssa MacDonald, Baton Rouge; Julia Amber Marler, Zachary; Mark Steven Martin Jr., Baton Rouge; Gabrielle Nolan, Baton Rouge; Emily Nova Pace, Baton Rouge; Natalie Minh-Ngoc Pham, Baton Rouge; Seth Christopher Spinner, Baton Rouge; Ryan Patrick Sullivan, Baton Rouge; Kathryn Reed Waggenspack, Baton Rouge; Eric Briggs Wharton, Baton Rouge.
COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN
Amber Leigh Butler and Ashley Dalane Self, of Baton Rouge.
E.J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
Jibrail Luqman Abdul-Aziz, Baton Rouge; Ashley Elaine Adams, Zachary; Alexander David Antoine, Zachary; David Lemoine Bankston, Baton Rouge; Brooke Barber, Baton Rouge; Mary Catherine Barrow, Baton Rouge; Joshua Andrew Bertaut, Greenwell Springs; Oriana Marie Berthelot, Baton Rouge; Thomas Michael Boudreaux, Baton Rouge; Tristan Matthew Bradley, Baton Rouge; Patrick Michael Brian, Baton Rouge; Mikiah Janee Brisco, Baton Rouge; Gabrielle Addison Brooks, Baton Rouge; Brittany Caroline Broussard, Baton Rouge; Jansen Michael Browning, Central; Lauren Jayne Calandro, Baton Rouge; Kelly Klana Devold, Baton Rouge; Catherine Elise Dubuc, Baton Rouge; Laaiqah Ebrahim, Baton Rouge; Katie Elizabeth Fisher, Baton Rouge; Drex Cameron Gomes Jr., Baton Rouge; Raven Hunter Gray, Baton Rouge; Hallie Jo Green, Baton Rouge; Christopher L. Hebert, Baton Rouge; Dillon Thomas Heflin, Baton Rouge; Christopher G. Hendl, Zachary; Stuart Charles Hicks, Baton Rouge; Rebecca B Hutchens, Baton Rouge; Levi Garrett Johns, Baton Rouge; Nicholas Delavian Jones, Baton Rouge; Sarah Elizabeth Karam, Baton Rouge; Tamkan Keles, Baton Rouge; Patrick Wakeman Kilshaw, Baton Rouge; Micah J. Kimball, Baton Rouge; Alexander Robert Koscick, Baton Rouge; Brennan Price LeBlanc, Baton Rouge; Cassidy Marie Leonard, Baton Rouge; Paul Byron Lewis, Baton Rouge; Samuel Brown Lyles, Baton Rouge; Ashton Renelle Maggio, Baton Rouge; Peter A. Mata, Baton Rouge; Dylan Cole McElroy, Baton Rouge; Delaney LouiseAnn McNorton, Baton Rouge; Brian Joseph Minor, Baton Rouge; Jesse Nico Morain, Baton Rouge; Henry Long Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Julie Uyen Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Lisa H. Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Mary Kathryn Oliver, Baton Rouge; Michael Allen Ostrom, Baton Rouge; Glenda Michelle Palmer, Baton Rouge; Chandler Joseph Pastorek, Baton Rouge; Victoria Anne Pipes, Baton Rouge; Stephen James Pursifull, Central; Katelyn Marie Rodriguez, Baton Rouge; Hanna Carin Scherer, Baton Rouge; Claire Elizabeth Shatford, Baton Rouge; Andrew Philip Smith, Greenwell Springs; Joseph Jeremiah Sommers, Central; Destin Jovan Tate, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth Anna Thomas, Central; Vi Thuy Tran, Baton Rouge; George Tull, Baton Rouge; Hafiz Mohamed Tuqan, Baton Rouge; Matthew William Tynes, Baton Rouge; Zachary J. Watts, Baton Rouge; Stevie Elaine Wheeler, Baton Rouge; Andrew Bernard Young, Baton Rouge.
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Dwayne Micheal Armstrong, Baton Rouge; Collin Adam Averett, Baton Rouge; Mark Russell Babin, Baton Rouge; Phillip David Bahlinger, Baton Rouge; Rachel Rose Barnett, Baton Rouge; Nikolaus Bihlmeyer, Baton Rouge; Taylor Alexander Black, Baton Rouge; David James Bossier, Baton Rouge; Kenny Bui, Baton Rouge; Zachary Ross Butler, Baton Rouge; Max Hunter Carville, Baton Rouge; Michael David Chapman, Baton Rouge; Brian Thomas Coco, Baton Rouge; Brock Ingram Corbett, Baton Rouge; Joseph Andrew Cotten, Zachary; Matthew Angelo Cuccio, Baton Rouge; Conor William Diel, Baton Rouge; Tyler Michael Dufrene, Baton Rouge; Aaron Kalonji Felix, Baton Rouge; Baylie Rebecca Fife, Baton Rouge; Emily Kathryn Franklin, Baton Rouge; Lucas James Gallmann, Baton Rouge; Yanet Seyoum Gebremedhin, Baton Rouge; Sweta Ghimire, Baton Rouge; Garrett Jason Gilbert, Baton Rouge; Paul Robert Graham, Baton Rouge; Benjamin Alcede Grandy, Baton Rouge; Jacob Joseph Guglielmo, Baton Rouge; Chase Reid Hannaman, Baton Rouge; Aaron Jacob Hargrove, Baton Rouge; Jordan Elijah Hendl, Zachary; Jose Luis Hernandez, Baton Rouge; Austin McBride James, Baton Rouge; James Warren Kirsch, Baton Rouge; Hayley Patricia Kunzli, Baton Rouge; Truman Jack Loupe, Baton Rouge; Jean-Paul Lalonde Mahan, Baton Rouge; Patrick Michael Mancuso, Baton Rouge; Charlotte Marie Mart, Baton Rouge; Joshua Alexander Millsap, Baton Rouge; Mohammed Khaled Mohammed, Baton Rouge; Toshiaki Kolin Namba, Baton Rouge; Hayden James Palmer, Baton Rouge; Madeline Paige Pipkin, Zachary; Julian Dane Plaisance, Baton Rouge; Bradley Joseph Poret, Baton Rouge; Omar Jamil Qasem, Baton Rouge; Christopher Tyler Reed, Baton Rouge; Brent Michael Roussel, Baton Rouge; Cory Joseph Ryan, Baton Rouge; Jacob Forrest Schopp, Central; Rhett Kendall Seguin, Greenwell Springs; Daniel Owens Selig, Baton Rouge; Jessica Marie Thigpen, Baton Rouge; William Ryan Thigpen, Baton Rouge; Austin Curtis Tupper, Baton Rouge; Qing Wang, Baton Rouge; Grant Edward Williams, Baton Rouge; Dylan Cole Wilson, Baton Rouge; Derek James Wooden, Zachary.
COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION
Sydney Leigh Beard, Baton Rouge; Frank Grant Tickie Brian, Baton Rouge; Garrett Quentin Brumfield, Baton Rouge; Koryne Maudria Cage, Baton Rouge; James R. Downing, Baton Rogue; Leah Kay Franklin, Baton Rouge; Katie Lynne Geren, Baton Rouge; Raquel Lashon Gibson, Baton Rouge; Austin Thoemer Hammontree, Baton Rouge; Leon Renard Landry Jr., Baton Rouge; Jaquan Malik Lilly, Baton Rouge; Jacob Matthew McCall, Zachary; Lindsay Michelle McKowen, Baton Rouge; Leslie Ellen Merchan, Baton Rouge; Emily Marie Nunn, Baton Rouge; Nina Bach Phan, Baton Rouge; Ross Michael Pitre, Baton Rouge; Perri Andre Prevost, Baton Rouge; Aaron Michael Raggio, Greenwell Springs; Rachel Caroline Seidel, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth Anne Soliven, Central; Victoria Bach Tuyet Truong, Baton Rouge; Anna Catherine Walker, Central; Lauren Elizabeth White, Baton Rouge; Claire Douzat Williams, Zachary; Chelsea Dinah Wilson, Baton Rouge; Nadia Catherine Wilson, Baton Rouge.
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
Lauren Elizabeth Andrepont, Baton Rouge; De'Shaunte Briana Ben, Baton Rouge; Angelle Marie Blanchard, Baton Rouge; Michael Wesley Blount, Baton Rouge; Adele Claire Borne, Baton Rouge; Claire Elise Bradley, Baton Rouge; Alexis Skye Bratton, Baton Rouge; Katelyn Page Bryant, Baton Rouge; Katelyn Page Bryant, Baton Rouge; Victoria Seychelles Colomb, Baton Rouge; Zachary R. Delaney, Baton Rouge; Victoria Anne Disedare, Baton Rouge; Lauren Elizabeth Domingue, Baton Rouge; Corey Michael Durand, Baton Rouge; Alexis Brooks Edmonson, Baton Rouge; Madelynn Rose Ellis, Baton Rouge; Prentice Michael Ferachi, Baton Rouge; Ashley Lynette George, Baton Rouge; Ashley Lynette George, Baton Rouge; Katie Lynne Geren, Zachary; Cailyn Emily Gross, Baton Rouge; Adrian Danielle Gutter, Baton Rouge; Rachael Kathleen Hill, Baton Rouge; Taylor Marie Jarreau, Baton Rouge; Alexander David Johnson, Baton Rouge; Murphy Hayes Johnson, Baton Rouge; Elle Lauren Keegan, Baton Rouge; Jami Alyce Kleinpeter, Zachary; Lillian Kate La Grange, Baton Rouge; Edmond Sean Landry, Baton Rouge; Haley Kathleen McCaslin, Baton Rouge; Trinity Nichole McDaniel, Baton Rouge; Patrick Ray McGehee, Baton Rouge; Claire Lanier Miller, Baton Rouge; Nathaniel James Mullins, Baton Rouge; Andrew Nackley, Baton Rouge; Anjana Sree Nair, Baton Rouge; Linh Gia Ngo, Baton Rouge; Lawson Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Kirkley Marie Norton, Baton Rouge; Sarah Alexandra Perkins, Baton Rouge; Johnathan Lee Pine, Baton Rouge; Olivia Chloe Pottschmidt, Baton Rouge; Jacob Thomas Pourciau, Baton Rouge; Nayyir Akilah Ransome, Baton Rouge; Dorthy Ray, Baton Rouge; Brent Addison Rhodes, Baton Rouge; Jeremiah Anthony Righteous-Rogers, Baton Rouge; Joy Jeannette Roberts, Baton Rouge; Christina Isabel Russell, Baton Rouge; Mariam Yasser Salameh, Baton Rouge; Alan Maxwell Schiele Jr., Baton Rouge; Kyle Michael Sepulveda, Baton Rouge; Olevia Leigh Sharbaugh, Baton Rouge; Andrea Char'Lee Smith, Baton Rouge; Chandler Douglas Smith, Baton Rouge; Michael David Stein, Baton Rouge; Michael David Stein, Baton Rouge; Veronica Shaffer Stewart, Baton Rouge; Aaron Michael Street, Baton Rouge; Collin Arthur Williams, Baton Rouge; Charlotte Jane Wittenbrink, Baton Rouge; Olivia Margaret Zachary, Baton Rouge.
MANSHIP SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION
Joshua Paul Babin, Baton Rouge; Cameron Frances Blake, Baton Rouge; William Ray Eunice, Baton Rouge; Hannah Elise Gale, Baton Rouge; Collin Michael Lindrew, Baton Rouge; Terry Louis Minor, Zachary; Bailey Reynold Minsky, Baton Rouge; Macie McLain Morgan, Baton Rouge; AnnaClaire Shields Regan, Baton Rouge; Jeremiah Anthony Righteous-Rogers, Baton Rouge; Kalli Elizabeth Roberts, Baton Rouge; Sydney Alexandra Saia, Baton Rouge; Samantha Jean Territo, Baton Rouge; Emma Claire Troth, Zachary.
COLLEGE OF MUSIC AND DRAMATIC ARTS
Summer Leigh Betz, Baton Rouge; Aaron Francis Bourgeois, Baton Rouge; Aaron Francis Bourgeois, Baton Rouge; Nathan Sterrett Hall, Baton Rouge; Samantha Lillian McWilliams, Baton Rouge; Olivia Gray Moppert, Baton Rouge; Tia Lanae Morgan, Baton Rouge; Drew Anthony Joe Wallace, Baton Rouge.
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Olivia Roy Abadie, Baton Rouge; Luke Anthony Aucoin, Baton Rouge; Hope Ashley Babin, Central; Tyler Michael Causey, Baton Rouge; Carolyn Elizabeth Coulter, Baton Rouge; Andrew Robert Creel, Baton Rouge; David Brian Crochet, Baton Rouge; Justin Mackenzie David, Baton Rouge; Raven Symone DeCuir, Baton Rouge; Joshua B. Dickie, Baton Rouge; Jessica Renee Dismukes, Baton Rouge; Rebecca Rose Fever DiTusa, Baton Rouge; Alex Elizabeth Hayes, Baton Rouge; Allison Louise Hultgren, Baton Rouge; Paul Dryden Koenig, Zachary; Molly Elizabeth Lieux, Baton Rouge; Lauren Shaye Luckett, Baton Rouge; Joseph Christopher Mai, Baton Rouge; Megan Hall Mitchell, Baton Rouge; Anastasiya Romanivna Motuzok, Baton Rouge; Juliana Marie Pendleton, Baton Rouge; Haley Kathryn Runnels, Baton Rouge; Connor Michael Sanford, Baton Rouge; Ari Saravia, Baton Rouge; Bennett Harding Thomas, Baton Rouge; Snigdha Reddy Thumma, Baton Rouge; Landon Lawrence Tujague, Baton Rouge; Corey Layne Weber, Baton Rouge.
COLLEGE OF THE COAST AND ENVIRONMENT
Robert Gerard Denoux, Baton Rouge; Jocelyn Aubrie Forsman, Baton Rouge; Darian Alayne Madere, Central.
GRADUATE SCHOOL
CERTIFICATE
Anita Michelle Dubroc, Baton Rouge; Michelle Pennington Grantham-Caston, Baton Rouge; Langley Pierre McClay, Baton Rouge; Amanda S. Yang, Baton Rouge.
MASTER'S
Ashley Nichole Ayers, Baton Rouge; Camille Elizabeth Beck, Baton Rouge; Walter McFarland Bridges, Baton Rouge; Scott R. Coleman, Baton Rouge; Samuel Thomas Culotta, Baton Rouge; Nicollette Michelle Davis, Baton Rouge; Angela M. Delaroderie-Brabham, Baton Rouge; Mario Durbic, Baton Rouge; John Edwin Estrada Giraldo, Baton Rouge; Afsaneh Ghazavi, Baton Rouge; Kristy Scott Gilpin, Zachary; Esteban Gonzalez, Baton Rouge; Tyler Patrick Gray, Baton Rouge; Heather Christine Harvey, Baton Rouge; Hansen Joseph Jones, Baton Rouge; Sean Lauderdale King, Baton Rouge; Anna Grace Leinweber, Baton Rouge; Catherine Harwood Lowe, Baton Rouge; Stephen Joseph Maciasz, Zachary; Jordan Lee Meisner, Baton Rouge; Allie Mendez Mitchell, Baton Rouge; Tarlan Mokhtarzadeh, Baton Rouge; Amy E. Moran, Baton Rouge; Edward G. Parfait Jr., Baton Rouge; Taylor Brooks Perkins, Baton Rouge; Jeffrey Thomas Phillips, Baton Rouge; Clover Dorothy Quigley, Baton Rouge; Anna Nicole Reed, Baton Rouge; Erin Leslie Rolfs, Baton Rouge; Adrienne Shields, Baton Rouge; Sharareh Shirzad, Baton Rouge; Jewell Alva Simon, Baton Rouge; Brandi Nicole Stevens, Zachary; Jamie Bass Tairov, Baton Rouge; Quintin Darnell Taylor, Baton Rouge; Omar Nicolas Terselich, Baton Rouge; Jacob Harlen Thornberry, Baton Rouge; Amber Lynn Tran, Baton Rouge; Casey Tsai, Baton Rouge; Brett Michael Varnell, Baton Rouge; Bonnie Laura Wilder, Baton Rouge.
DOCTORATE
Allam I.S. Ardah, Saad Bin Aziz, Erin Buratt Bendily, Courtney Allison Brown, Nicholas Wade Cannady, Audrey Lynne Gray Justin Lamont Guice, Mohammad Foad Haeri, Johnnie Will Jones Jr., Gurminder Kaur, Rami Anthony Khoury, Harry Paul Moore, Nakia Jackson Perkins, Margaret Weston Piccoli, Candence Malhiet Robillard, Cara Elizabeth Tyson, Elizabeth Mary Stella Wells and Amy Leigh Wright, all of Baton Rouge.
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Nam Hoai Vu, Baton Rouge.
GRADUATE SCHOOL
MASTER'S
Guillermo Remigio Fernandez and Juan Rafael Rodriguez Cepero, Baton Rouge.
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Hugo Antonio Leiva, Baton Rouge.
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
Juan Jose Hernandez-De La Matta, Baton Rouge; and Laura Emilia Valerio Montalvan, Baton Rouge.