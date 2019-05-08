Despite morning rain showers, Baton Rouge Green Executive Director Sage Foley and a host of volunteers spent most of Saturday distributing trees at Baton Rouge Green's ‘May the Forest Be With You’ native Louisiana trees free distribution at the Main Library at Goodwood.
One thousand Native South Louisiana trees, including cypress, redbud, white oak, willow oak, dahoon holly, green ash, swamp red maple and sweet bay magnolia, were free to area residents, who could get two per household, as part of an initiative to replace trees damaged and destroyed by the 2016 flood.