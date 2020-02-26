Dunham School senior Ciara Venable is a National Merit scholarship finalist.
A student at Dunham since kindergarten, Venable also has been recognized as an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction. She has a 4.38 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Institute of Leadership, French Club and Dunham cross-country and track teams.
The daughter of Karen and the late Joseph E. Venable Jr., Venable plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in finance followed by law school. Her college acceptances include LSU Honors College, University of Louisiana Lafayette Honors College, Mississippi College, Samford University, University of Southern Mississippi and Rollins College.