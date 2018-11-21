The Center for Economic Development Administration of the Southern University College of Business recently won the Judges Award for Overall Best Practices at the University Economic Development Association national summit in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
During the competition, 80 universities in five categories presented innovative programs designed to make a difference in economic opportunity. Southern University competed in the summit as the only historically black college or university with an EDA grant with the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The award-winning research project, Creating Neighborhood Developers, is an accredited program through the College of Business at Southern University, a news release said. Presented by Sung No, assistant professor; Donald Andrews, dean of Southern University’s College of Business; and Eric Porter, senior managing partner of ComNet LLC, the project has been adopted as a model by many communities across the state to decrease the high number of blighted properties, to create developers and homeowners, to decrease crime rates and improve neighborhood climate, and to create economic development.
"This program has been provided by the University as an outreach to the community,” said Donald Andrews, dean of Southern University’s College of Business. "We have put on the neighborhood developers program, which includes 10 instructional sessions that cover topics related to economic development, real estate, financial literacy, and project management. It serves as an opportunity for North Baton Rouge to participate in the development of their own communities."
"In creating this project, it was modeled after a previous program that was used during recovery efforts of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans,” Porter said. "As a Southern University alumnus, I wanted to co-partner with the university to spur economic development and create an entrepreneurship ecosystem within North Baton Rouge."