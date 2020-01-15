The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association has named Chip Songy as the chairman of the 2020 Capital Area Heart Walk.
Songy is a heart survivor himself, having undergone a double bypass procedure in March 2018. After realizing the importance of taking care of our hearts, he now gives his time to the local Capital Area AHA office making an impact through the Heart Walk campaign.
He graduated from LSU, receiving a law degree. Since attending LSU, Songy has written a book, "Thunderbolt," retired as partner of Stirling Properties, and served as an adjunct professor, among many other career highlights.
“I am excited by the opportunity to support the American Heart Association in their efforts to improve the health of our community and serve as chairman of the 2020 Capital Area Heart Walk,” said Songy. “Events like the Heart Walk are a great way to raise awareness while honoring those who have been impacted by heart disease, stroke and congenital heart defects.”
Songy is supported by the 2020 Capital Area Heart Walk Executive Leadership Committee, comprised of community leaders passionate about the Greater Baton Rouge area and committed to improving the health of our community and to driving local support to fund critical research.
The 2020 Capital Area Heart Walk is set for March 28, 2020, at City Hall Plaza Downtown, 200 St. Louis St., Baton Rouge.
For more information on sponsorship, leadership or volunteer opportunities, contact Rebecca Fontenot, Heart Walk director at rebecca.fontenot@heart.org. To register or for additional event information, visit www.capitalareaheartwalk.org.