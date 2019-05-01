Queen Diambi Kabatusuila, of the Republic of Congo, will discuss the strength of women and her journey to becoming a queen during the live taping of "Let’s Talk About It with Dr. Cordel Parris" from noon to 4 p.m. May 4 at Entrance 2 of Cortana Mall, 9401 Cortana Place, Baton Rouge.
The "Let's Talk About It" talk show is a production of the WHEFF (Women’s Health Education Friends and Family) Center, in association with the Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge.
The theme of the May 4 taping is “This Is Us: Woman 365." Subjects will include overcoming cancer and support for the family (Dr. Eric Griggs and Lisa Sylve); living and working with lupus (Romekia Dupre Freeman, Sharon Johnson and Henrietta Jackson); HIV/AIDS (Meta Smith-Davis); relationships (Dr. Leroy Scott); financial management (Claudia Dixon); environmental awareness (Marlesha Ross); mental health awareness (Daffaney Jenkins); women’s sexual wellness (Sexologist Shamyra); and domestic violence (Simone O. Higginbotham). There will also be a segment, “Southern Tea,” hosted by Pascha Gibson and featuring Dr. Margie Ford, Nomzamo and Deshonda Coleman.
There will be a catered lunch and entertainment featuring R&B songstress Nebu Nezey and Seynabou. Tickets for the event and vendor tables are $10 at www.wheffcenter.com.