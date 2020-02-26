Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Feb. 14-20:
70802
Building fire
700 block of North 22nd Street. Property loss: $20,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 18.
Fire, other
100 block of Skip Bertman West Lot. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $20,000. Unintentional. Feb. 15.
Grass fire
1800 block of Plank Road. Intentional. Feb. 20.
Passenger vehicle fire
15500 block of East Interstate 10. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $3,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 18.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
1600 block of North Acadian Thruway East Feb. 18.
70806
Building fire
200 block of Atkinson Street. Property loss: $50,000. Contents loss: $10,000. Cause under investigation. Feb. 14.
Fire, other
4700 block of Government Street. Property loss: $2,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Feb. 16.
70808
2900 block of College Drive. Cause under investigation. Feb. 15.
Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
4400 block of Highland Road. Feb. 18.
Oil or other combustible liquid spill
College Drive. Feb. 19.
Passenger vehicle fire
2900 block of College Drive. Property loss: $5,000. Unintentional. Feb. 15.