Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Feb. 14-20:

70802

Building fire

700 block of North 22nd Street. Property loss: $20,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 18.

Fire, other

100 block of Skip Bertman West Lot. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $20,000. Unintentional. Feb. 15.

Grass fire

1800 block of Plank Road. Intentional. Feb. 20.

Passenger vehicle fire

15500 block of East Interstate 10. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $3,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 18.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

1600 block of North Acadian Thruway East Feb. 18.

70806

Building fire

200 block of Atkinson Street. Property loss: $50,000. Contents loss: $10,000. Cause under investigation. Feb. 14.

Fire, other

4700 block of Government Street. Property loss: $2,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Feb. 16.

70808

2900 block of College Drive. Cause under investigation. Feb. 15.

Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

4400 block of Highland Road. Feb. 18.

Oil or other combustible liquid spill

College Drive. Feb. 19.

Passenger vehicle fire

2900 block of College Drive. Property loss: $5,000. Unintentional. Feb. 15.

