A Caldecott Medal-winning author and illustrator, Brian Floca, will give a presentation on his work at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The morning after this free presentation for families, Floca will present a workshop for teachers, librarians, writers, artists and children's literature enthusiasts at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12. The cost for the workshop is $10 for students and $25 for others.
Floca's books include "Locomotive," winner of the 2014 Caldecott Medal; "Moonshot: The Flight of Apollo 11"; "Lightship"; and "The Racecar Alphabet." This program is sponsored by Children's Services of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and the Patrons of the Public Library.
To register for the Oct. 12 workshop, call the Main Library Children's Room at (225) 231-3760 to request a registration form or visit www.ebrpl.com. You also may register at the program.