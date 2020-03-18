Dr. Matthew Bumgardner has joined Baton Rouge General Physicians as a family and sports medicine doctor.
Bumgardner earned his medical degree from the LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport and completed his residency training at Baton Rouge General’s family medicine program, where he served as chief resident. He then completed a fellowship in Baton Rouge General’s sports medicine program.
A team physician for LSU, Bumgardner has also worked as an urgent care physician at The Baton Rouge Clinic and, most recently, as a family and sports medicine physician at Ochsner Health System, according to a news release.
Bumgardner will practice three days a week at BRG Express Care, near Tiger Stadium in the Nicholson Gateway development, 3646 Nicholson Drive. For information, visit brgexpresscare.com or call (225) 831-4030.