Summer movie
The Main Library’s Children’s Storytime area will show “The Little Mermaid” for children at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday. All children younger than 9 must be accompanied by an adult. For group registration, call (225) 231-3760.
Rock candy rocks
Teens can learn to make rock candy at River Center Branch Library at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Participation is limited to 12 teens. To register, call (225) 389-4959.
Murder mystery
A game of whodunit unravels from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Main Library’s Teen Room, where teens will solve a “CSI”-based murder mystery.
Mural art
A projector-assisted mural project blooms into creation in the hands of teens in Carver Branch Library’s meeting room 2 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
World of Percussion
Curtis Pierre presents “The World of Percussion” at 10 a.m. Monday at Eden Park Branch Library and 2:30 p.m. July 12 in the Main Library’s Children’s Storytime area.
The interactive musical program for children ages 4 to 11 traces the origin of African drumming and demonstrates techniques from Ghana, Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Jamaica, Brazil, Cuba and Japan.
Children younger than 9 must be accompanied by an adult. Groups must register at the Main Library by calling (225) 231-3760.
NOVAC Film Camp
Teens can learn to create their own music videos at NOVAC Film Camp, to be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to July 13 at Carver Branch Library.
Registration is required and teens must be able to attend every day of camp. Call (225) 389-7450 to register.
Incredibox
Musically inclined teens can learn beatbox basics from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at River Center Branch Library with Incredibox on the library’s iPads. The music app allows users to create their own music with the help of a band of beatboxers.
Sweet sounds
Listen to Paraguayan harpist Nicolas Carter in the Main Library’s large meeting room from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. All ages will enjoy this performance integrating harp music with storytelling, simple observations and reflections on culture.
Cool Careers
The Main Library is accepting registration for Wednesday’s Cool Careers session on animal science. It’s from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in large conference room 102.
A panel of experts will cover careers that work with animals with teens and young adults interested in exploring new career paths.
To register, visit bit.ly/2N46Vpw.
Tiny tech talk
In preparation for East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Mini Maker Faire, the Main Library is holding a series of educational talks featuring technology educational professionals.
The guest speaker at the first talk, at 3 p.m. Wednesday in large conference room 102, is Dr. Feng Chen, a professor in the LSU Division of Computer Sciences and Engineering.
Puppet show
The Harvey Rabbit and Friends Show, featuring puppetry, songs, stories and live-action fun for children ages 2 and older, comes to Eden Park Branch Library at 2:30 p.m. July 12.
Movie at the Lagoon
Wristbands are on sale for BREC’s Movie at the Lagoon at 7 p.m. July 14 at Liberty Lagoon. Cost is $10 per person.
People should bring beach towels or blankets to watch Disney's "Coco." Limited concessions will be sold.
Purchase wristbands at the guest services window from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday or beginning at 10 a.m. July 14.