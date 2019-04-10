Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge on March 29-April 4:
70802
Building fire
800 block of North 25th Street. Property loss: $10,000. Cause under investigation. April 2.
2000 block of Alabama Street. Failure of equipment or heat source. April 2.
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
7900 block of Plank Road. April 3.
Grass fire
3800 block of Chippewa Street. Intentional. April 1.
Hazardous condition, other
2100 block of Pocahontas Street. April 2.
Passenger vehicle fire
600 block of North I-110. Property loss: $5,000. Unintentional. March 29.
70806
Building fire
400 block of North Eighth Street. Property loss: $250,000. Cause under investigation. March 30.
70808
200 block of East Boyd Drive. Property loss: $500,000. Contents loss: $100,000. Unintentional. March 30.
Fire, Other
500 block of Lee Drive. Cause undetermined after investigation. April 2.
Hazardous condition, Other
2800 block of Plank Road. April 1.
Passenger vehicle fire
2000 block of Choctaw Drive. April 2.
70809
Offroad vehicle or heavy equipment fire
4400 block of Drusilla Drive. Property loss: $200. Contents loss: $1. Failure of equipment or heat source. April 2.