Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge on March 29-April 4:

70802

Building fire

800 block of North 25th Street. Property loss: $10,000. Cause under investigation. April 2.

2000 block of Alabama Street. Failure of equipment or heat source. April 2.

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill

7900 block of Plank Road. April 3.

Grass fire

3800 block of Chippewa Street. Intentional. April 1.

Hazardous condition, other

2100 block of Pocahontas Street. April 2.

Passenger vehicle fire

600 block of North I-110. Property loss: $5,000. Unintentional. March 29.

70806

Building fire

400 block of North Eighth Street. Property loss: $250,000. Cause under investigation. March 30.

70808

200 block of East Boyd Drive. Property loss: $500,000. Contents loss: $100,000. Unintentional. March 30.

Fire, Other

500 block of Lee Drive. Cause undetermined after investigation. April 2.

Hazardous condition, Other

2800 block of Plank Road. April 1.

Passenger vehicle fire

2000 block of Choctaw Drive. April 2.

70809

Offroad vehicle or heavy equipment fire

4400 block of Drusilla Drive. Property loss: $200. Contents loss: $1. Failure of equipment or heat source. April 2.

