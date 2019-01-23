Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center recently received the American College of Cardiology’s Chest Pain Center Accreditation and was recognized as the first facility in Louisiana to be awarded the college's Atrial Fibrillation Accreditation after a rigorous on-site evaluation of the health care team’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients experiencing a variety of heart complications.
“Five years ago, we opened our Heart and Vascular Institute as an investment to provide the best and most comprehensive heart care for our region,” said K. Scott Wester, president and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake. “I’m proud of our exceptional team of physicians and clinicians who support these important life-saving efforts in our community.”
Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria relating to better patient education, improved patient outcomes, and more effective and efficient disease control, according to a news release.