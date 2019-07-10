The Spring 2019 Commencement ceremony for River Parishes Community College was May 14, 2019, at the 4-H Building at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Area graduates include:
Baton Rouge
Baker
Jared K. Lands Sr., Associate of Applied Science, Instrumentation, Chancellor's honors 4.0
Cale L. McKey, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Baton Rouge
Kelli Ann Albert, Associate of Applied Science, Drafting & Design
Olivia M. Bell-Hanegan, Technical Diploma, practical nursing, honors
Cole Tyler Bergeron, Associate of Applied Science, Industrial Maintenance (Millwright), honors
Joseph C. Blanchard III, Associate of Applied Science, process technology
Peter W. Cagnolatti, Associate of Applied Science, instrumentation, honors
Lorenzo C. Casso, Technical Diploma, welding technology, honors
Garrett M. Comeaux, Associate of Applied Science, Drafting & Design, Dean's honors
Benjamin J. Daigle, Associate of Applied Science, process technology
Nyasha K. Fleming, Technical Diploma, practical nursing
Jack Marlin Fraser III, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Taylof Joseph Guillory, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Shaquaria Holliday, Technical Diploma, practical nursing, honors
Bailey Alexis Jones, Technical Diploma, practical nursing
Haley Morgan Kalil, Technical Diploma, practical nursing, honors
Kenneth B. Krogstad, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Griffin Weaver Lundin, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer, Humanities, honors
Jamel T. Taylor, Associate of Applied Science, process technology
Dillon Frazier Wiggins, Technical Diploma, practical nursing, honors
Greenwell Springs
Justin K. Mackey, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Zachary
Taylor Paige Harless, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors
Chandler W. Young, Associate of Applied Science, Industrial Maintenance (Millwright), Dean's honors