The Spring 2019 Commencement ceremony for River Parishes Community College was May 14, 2019, at the 4-H Building at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

Area graduates include:

Baton Rouge

Baker

Jared K. Lands Sr., Associate of Applied Science, Instrumentation, Chancellor's honors 4.0

Cale L. McKey, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Baton Rouge

Kelli Ann Albert, Associate of Applied Science, Drafting & Design

Olivia M. Bell-Hanegan, Technical Diploma, practical nursing, honors

Cole Tyler Bergeron, Associate of Applied Science, Industrial Maintenance (Millwright), honors

Joseph C. Blanchard III, Associate of Applied Science, process technology

Peter W. Cagnolatti, Associate of Applied Science, instrumentation, honors

Lorenzo C. Casso, Technical Diploma, welding technology, honors

Garrett M. Comeaux, Associate of Applied Science, Drafting & Design, Dean's honors

Benjamin J. Daigle, Associate of Applied Science, process technology

Nyasha K. Fleming, Technical Diploma, practical nursing

Jack Marlin Fraser III, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Taylof Joseph Guillory, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Shaquaria Holliday, Technical Diploma, practical nursing, honors

Bailey Alexis Jones, Technical Diploma, practical nursing

Haley Morgan Kalil, Technical Diploma, practical nursing, honors

Kenneth B. Krogstad, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Griffin Weaver Lundin, Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer, Humanities, honors

Jamel T. Taylor, Associate of Applied Science, process technology

Dillon Frazier Wiggins, Technical Diploma, practical nursing, honors

Greenwell Springs

Justin K. Mackey, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Zachary

Taylor Paige Harless, Associate of Applied Science, process technology, honors

Chandler W. Young, Associate of Applied Science, Industrial Maintenance (Millwright), Dean's honors

