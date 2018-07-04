Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from June 22-28:
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
South Acadian Thruway 2323: $200,000, Owner: Jim Urdiales. Total square footage: 789. Addition to existing restaurant to expand seating area and bar, additional seating for 45 while removing four parking bays. Issued June 28.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Bogan Walk 2680: $17,000,000, Owner: Rory Lato. Total square footage: 78,508. New construction of two-story school building at existing Park Elementary (PreK-5) site. The facility will include classrooms, multipurpose and dining facilities, media center, administration and associated support spaces. The site work will include new parking, paving, landscaping, playground area and general site work. Occupant load approximately 3,135. Issued June 27.
North Foster Drive 2554: $80,000, Owner: Khoa Chau. Total square footage: 1,651. New construction of building for crawfish sales and boiling, limited to cooking and carry out. Electrical and plumbing and HVAC, existing parking with 14 bays. Issued June 25.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
B Airline Highway 10466: $38,000, Owner: Pamela Sandoz. Total square footage: 1,088. No mechanical shown/renovation to suite space B and change of occupancy from business office use to bar/lounge use. Issued June 27.
Goodwood Boulevard 10100: $1,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 100. Stadium electrical lighting renovations to high school campus grounds. Scope of work consists of removal of existing stadium poles, wiring, lights; installation of four new stadium light poles, fixtures and installation of new wiring system using exiting conduit at football/track stadium. Issued June 28.
Green Oak Drive 1575: Owner: Wayne Close. Total square footage not listed. Renovation and change of occupancy from mercantile to institutional-2 for 500-square-foot building. No E, M, P. No parking shown for this use or square footage (existing parking backs into street). Same lot with 1551 Green Oak (17483: beauty salon); 1531 Green Oak (55974: daycare); and 10869 Red Oak (single family home). Issued June 22.
Greenwell Springs Road 9396: $8,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,200. Flood damage renovation of existing (vacant for couple years) convenience store with gas station. Scope of work includes replacing drywall due to mold, breakers, sinks, toilets and cabinetry. Repairing couple windows. No cooking at this location. No hood. Issued June 28.
Lee Drive 190: $222,000, Owner: Amanda Floyd. Total square footage: 6,925. Interior renovations to building for use as an animal grooming center. Issued June 27.
Monet Drive 1135: $3,000, Owner: Tri Cung. Total square footage: 2,800. Laundry room to be in operating condition and equipment installed. Vandalism/water damage assessment to four-plex. Replace drywall, bring HVAC up to code (air conditioning condensers on roof), install kitchen/bath fixtures, water heater to be up to code, electrical to be brought up to code. Issued June 25.
Monet Drive 1135: $5,000, Owner: Tri Cung. Total square footage: 2,800. Laundry room to be in operating condition and equipment installed. Vandalism/water damage assessment to four-plex. Replacing drywall, bring HVAC up to code (air conditioning condensers on roof), install kitchen/bath fixtures, water heater to be up to code, electrical to be brought up to code. Issued June 25.
Monet Drive 1135: $3,000, Owner: Tri Cung. Total square footage: 2,800. Laundry room to be in operating condition and equipment installed. Vandalism/water damage assessment four-plex. Replacing drywall, bring HVAC up to code (air conditioning condensers on roof), install kitchen/bath fixtures, water heater to be up to code, Electrical to be brought up to code. Issued June 25.
Monet Drive 1135: $3,000, Owner: Tri Cung. Total square footage: 2,800. Laundry room to be in operating condition and equipment installed. Vandalism/water damage assessment to four-plex. Replace drywall, bring HVAC up to code (air conditioning condensers on roof), install kitchen/bath fixtures, water heater to be up to code, Electrical to be brought up to code. Issued June 25.
Picardy Avenue 7932: $6,547.30, Owner: Dorothy Barcelona. Total square footage not listed. Termite damage repair to exterior walls. Replacing damaged materials in walls and window trim. Issued June 28.
DEMOLITION
75th Avenue 1923: Owner: LaDonna Robertson. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single-family residence. Issued June 26.
Albert Hart Drive 130: Owner: Frank and Elizabeth Aucoin. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single-family residence. Issued June 27.
Cumberland Place 8416: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolish commercial building. Issued June 27.
Prescott Road 3475: Owner: Chanel Wells. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single-family residence. Issued June 25.
South Harrell's Ferry Road 15919: Owner: Violet L. Celestin. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single-family residence. Issued June 26.
Wildwood Parkway 4511: Owner: Herb Collins. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single-family residence. Issued June 22.
FENCE
Weldwood Drive 2455: $12,720, Owner: Katelyn Milligan. Total square footage not listed. Fence. Issued June 22.
POOL
Sweet Birch Drive 4950: $40,000, Owner: Pamela Bond. Total square footage not listed. Gunite swimming pool. Issued June 22.
Windrush Hollow 6221: $70,000, Owner: John Chustz. Total square footage not listed. Swimming pool. Issued June 25.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Carriagewood Estates Drive 8827: $5,096, Owner: Alison Authement. Total square footage: 196. Addition of 14-foot by 14-foot covered patio on existing slab. Issued June 25.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Charmaine Avenue 1350: $130,000, Owner: Mike and Erin Norenberg. Total square footage not listed. Closet, porch, living room and bathroom addition to total 886-square-foot new living area. Issued June 27.
East Coliseum Avenue 16540: $23,192, Owner: Brandon Grant. Total square footage: 256. Addition of outdoor kitchen area and covered patio. Issued June 22.
East Lakeshore Drive 1745: $350,000, Owner: Johnny and Catherine Mckay. Total square footage: 811. Addition of master bathroom, closet, outdoor living area, laundry room and interior remodeling of existing bathroom. Issued June 26.
Hidden Lake Court 528: $205,000, Owner: Randy and Barbee Pipes. Total square footage: 1,278. Addition to an existing residence to attach an existing pool house to the main residence and adding to and remodeling the existing pool house. Issued June 28.
Longwood Drive 1713: $140,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,951. Demolishing part of existing residence with additions to and remodel of an existing residence, substantial improvement. Issued June 22.
Robin Hood Drive 11234: $3,120, Owner: Jose Luis Nunez. Total square footage: 120. Addition of 10-foot by `12-foot storage building to existing residence. Existing slab. Issued June 25.
Sevenoaks Avenue 7929: $100,000, Owner: Aubrey Carter. Total square footage: 744. Addition of master bedroom, bathroom and porch. Issued June 26.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Blue Rose Drive 6609: $178,074, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,283. New single family residence. Issued June 25.
Carson Road 23298, Pride: $222,378, Owner: Devin Hayden. Total square footage: 2,851. New single family residence constructed within a pre-engineered metal-building framing system and exterior metal wall panels. The overall building will include an enclosed storage/work area located at the rear. (Wind zone 91-99 mph.) Issued June 22.
Landau Drive 8543: $251,004, Owner: Andrew Day. Total square footage: 2,451. New two-story single-family residence (wind zone 91-99 mph). Issued June 27.
Lexington Lakes Avenue 2864: $458,500, Owner: Jerry Passman. Total square footage: 3,610. New single-family residence. Issued June 22.
Marques Lane 8733: $600,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,936. New two-story single-family residence. Issued June 25.
Rose Glen Lane 1519: $363,480, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,660. New single-family residence. Issued June 27.
Rose Meadow Drive 15527: $290,000, Owner: Glenn David Riley. Total square footage: 3,718. New one-story single-family residence (91-99 mph). Issued June 25.
Stonelake Avenue 8102: $133,692, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,714. New single-family residence — townhouse. Issued June 22.
Stonelake Avenue 8106: $122,382, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,569. New single-family residence — townhouse. Issued June 22.
Stonelake Avenue 8110: $122,148, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,566. New single-family residence — townhouse. Issued June 22.
Stonelake Avenue 8114: $122,382, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,569. New single-family residence — townhouse. Issued June 22.
Stonelake Avenue 8118: $121,602, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,559. New single-family residence — townhouse. Issued June 22.
Stonelake Avenue 8122: $133,146, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,707. New single-family residence — townhouse. Issued June 22.
Sunshine Road 13841, Baker: $170,742, Owner: Kermit Johnson. Total square footage: 1,500. New construction residential. Issued June 28.
Veranda Square Avenue 3131: $242,658, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,111. New single-family residence. Issued June 27.
Vignes Road 18008: $341,061, Owner: Dawn and Jason Brown. Total square footage: 3,696. New single-family residence. Issued June 28.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Baytree Drive 6765: $19,896.72, Owner: Rosie Roberson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Big Bend Avenue 9821: $6,579.88, Owner: Ashley Rome-Ezeff. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Biscayne Drive 11632: $13,834.43, Owner: Dormessa Gage. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 26.
Blue Ribbon Drive 4352: $15,188.12, Owner: Samantha Pitre. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Brogdon Lane 12748: $6,498.43, Owner: Christie Powell. Total square footage not listed. Termite damage. Issued June 28.
Canyonland Drive 3726: $27,815, Owner: William Thomas. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 26.
Cardigan Avenue 11927: $7,698.80, Owner: Willie Fair. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Cedar Bend Avenue 10822: $23,533.82, Owner: Cornelious Pipes. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Century Avenue 2731: $20,000, Owner: Betty Washington. Total square footage not listed. Fire damage. Issued June 25.
Daytona Drive 4011: $8,879.55, Owner: Shelia Ellis. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 26.
Diversion Drive 17447: $17,452.27, Owner: Donnie Kendrick. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 28.
East Forest Drive 3461: $8,522, Owner: James Prudhomme. Total square footage not listed. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Elain Drive 10921: $19,792.04, Owner: Linda Dillon. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 28.
Erin Avenue 12855: $9,853, Owner: James Prudhomme. Total square footage not listed. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Fontainebleau Drive 276: $40,155.69, Owner: Lois Nola. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 26.
Goodwood Boulevard 12730: $35,000, Owner: Juan Luviano. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued June 27.
Hanks Drive 7863: $43,303.42, Owner: Georgiana Antoine. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Holiday Court 5723: $28,294, Owner: Anita Lemon. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 26.
Howell Park Avenue 5645: $6,349.81, Owner: Laurance Navarre. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 22.
Jessie Avenue 8426: $45,000, Owner: Dusty Stacey. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued June 28.
Kilkenny Drive 4206: $51,757.30, Owner: Charles Davis. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 26.
Kirkley Place West 381: $5,423.27, Owner: Linzy Truong. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 28.
Langer Avenue 12524: $17,069.32, Owner: Janie Simmons. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore LA. Issued June 25.
Lanier Drive 5818: $24,895.69, Owner: Rusty Mcfarland. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Lemon Road 6051, Slaughter: $5,000, Owner: James Jones. Total square footage not listed. Remodel for relocated house foundation for relocated house. Issued June 25.
Loring Drive 5545: $44,508.02, Owner: James Prudhomme. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Maplewood Drive 7220: $20,035, Owner: James Prudhomme. Total square footage not listed. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Mockingbird Lane 16334: $8,944.84, Owner: Myra Keal. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Nashville Avenue 5626: $16,495.30, Owner: Katherine Hawkins. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Newbury Drive 3729: $43,298, Owner: James Prudhomme. Total square footage not listed. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Norwich Drive 4124: $29,941.46, Owner: Walter Wright. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 28.
Ottawa Drive 3013: $8,634.30, Owner: Stancey Johnson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 26.
Palisades Drive 2136: $10,880.46, Owner: Mavis Johnson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 25.
Percy Avenue 7662: $6,816.83, Owner: Mona Myles. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 26.
Phebus Drive 7668: $15,213.41, Owner: Delores Jack. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Pikes Lane 6643: $1,590, Owner: Joseph Deumite. Total square footage not listed. Remodel to repair termite damage. Issued June 26.
Platt Drive 3727: $25,000, Owner: Rodney Robvais. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Prescott Road 7645: $48,000, Owner: Jeanette Coy. Total square footage: 2,000. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged residence. Replacing drywall, insulation, doors, windows, electrical; replacing receptacles. Issued June 25.
Redlands Drive 3534: $24,303, Owner: James Prudhomme. Total square footage not listed. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Ridgemont Drive 3566: $4,822.11, Owner: Tabitha Clay. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 26.
South Amite Drive 16478: $23,315, Owner: Emile Halabi. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued June 26.
South Harrell's Ferry Road 15926: $13,975.20, Owner: Chelia Glenn. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 26.
Shadybrook Drive 743: $26,969.06, Owner: Carol Tull. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 26.
Shanklin Drive 24926, Zachary: $14,521.04, Owner: Lillian Kelly. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 26.
Sterling Drive 3527: $15,011.61, Owner: Mary Babineaux. Total square footage not listed. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Stokley Place 1117: $2,983.89, Owner: Arthur Conner. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore LA. Issued June 25.
Troy Street 11551: $17,688.10, Owner: Randy Dugas. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 26.
Troy Street 11574: $44,437.85, Owner: Linda Williams. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 28.
Trudy Drive 312: $17,355.54, Owner: William Weston. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 26.
Union Drive 4551: $20,291, Owner: James Prudhomme. Total square footage not listed. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Vermillion Drive 16825: $17,504.22, Owner: Sheila Stephens. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Wayne Drive 3871: $52,323.98, Owner: Bernice Bennett. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 26.
White Sands Drive 3760: $5,646, Owner: James Prudhomme. Total square footage not listed. Restore LA. Issued June 27.
Wyandotte Street 4612: $11,478.46, Owner: Donald Miles. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 26.