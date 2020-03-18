Scottish ladies fashion show.jpg

Flaunting Scottish tartans and more at the Scottish Ladies Fashion Show are, from left, Rick Bowles; Susie McGlone, in a velvet gown and silk tartan sash; Lilly Bridwell-Bowles, mistress of ceremonies, in a velvet dress and Robertson tartan; Janice Wise, Caledonian president; Debbie Harris, Caledonian vice president; Leah Sharp, Caledonian Pipes and Drums drummer; Catherine Mungall, mistress of ceremonies; Joan Wallace, wardrobe manager for the show, with Wallace tartan; Stan Masinter, pipe major for the Pipes and Drums Band, in an Isle of Skye kilt and formal wear.

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY STAN MASINTER

The Scottish Cultural Society of Baton Rouge fashion show was Feb. 26.

