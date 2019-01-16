BREC's Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd., presents "Madeline and the Bad Hat" at 7 p.m. Feb. 27, with a special school performance by reservation at 9 a.m.
Independence Park Theatre's colorful musical captures the blithe yet touching spirit of Ludwig Bemelmans' much loved Madeline series. This amusing tale traces the adventures of a young Parisian girl who — despite starting off on the wrong foot with a mischievous new neighbor — eventually learns that first impressions aren't everything, according to a news release. The amusing tale of enemies-become-friends will charm and entertain children and adults.
Tickets are on sale at theparktheatre.com or at the Independence Park Theatre box office.
Tickets for the general public at the 7 p.m. performance are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Reserved tickets for the school performance at 9 a.m. are $10 per person.
For information, visit theparktheatre.com or call (225) 216-0660.