BigWigs gala
Come one, come all to BigWigs Under the Big Top at 7 p.m. Thursday at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The fundraiser for Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge features 15 notable community members wearing pink wigs and participating in an online giving campaign through Aug. 17. There’s also a cash bar, a buffet, midway games, circus performers, live entertainment and a live auction.
Cost is $30 per person and includes three midway game passes. Additional game passes are $10 per ticket. Dress code is business fun to circus chic.
For tickets, visit komenbatonrouge.org or call (225) 615-8740.
Teen Movie Night
Teen Movie Night at Carver Branch Library gets underway at 4 p.m. Thursday in meeting room 2.
Summer movie
The Main Library’s Children’s Storytime area will show “The Wizard of Oz” for children at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday. All children younger than 9 must be accompanied by an adult. For group registration, call (225) 231-3760.
Résumé seminar
The Main Library Career Center’s Lynnette Lee leads a résumé-writing seminar in the library’s Technology Lab from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. To register, visit bit.ly/2mjMIQG.
Bagpipe boogie
Stanley Masinter shares the bold sounds of the Scottish bagpipe with teens at Eden Park Branch Library’s meeting room at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Masinter is the piper major of the Baton Rouge Caledonian Pipes and Drums.
Geode growth
Teens may grow their own crystal geodes in Carver Branch Library’s meeting room 1 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
Summer reading parties
As the summer months wind down, library summer reading programs also draw to a close. Parties to celebrate the end of summer reading are from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Carver Branch Library and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Eden Park Branch Library.
The parties are for ages 3 and older and include games, a spacewalk, a clown, prizes, refreshments and more. Children should bring their reading logs. Groups at Carver must register by calling (225) 389-7460.
DIY phone speakers
Teens can craft a homemade phone speaker using everyday materials at River Center Branch Library from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mosaic initials
The Teen Room at the Main Library will officer a mosaic initial craft for teens from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Soul of the South
Learn about the upcoming Soul of the South collection with a representative from the Louisiana State Museum at Capitol Park. The discussion begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Main Library’s large conference room 102.
The collection will go on exhibit later this year at the Louisiana State Museum.
Scavenger hunt
A Harry Potter scavenger hunt for teens begins at 2:30 p.m. July 26 in the Main Library’s Teen Room. To register, call (225) 231-3770.