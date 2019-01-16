The newly elected chairman of the board of directors of the Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Association is Jeff Calmes.
Other members of the association's 2019 executive committee are Jolaina Matthews, vice chair; Roy Hebert, treasurer; and Jan Cassidy, secretary.
Newly elected to the CASA board of directors are Patti Beste, Suzanne Cambre, Shari Franklin-Poydras, Lauren Hadden, Melissa Mann and Renee Trusty. Returning to the board are Reginald Brown, Mary Jane Dillenberger, Crystal French, Bebe P. Landry, Andy McCall, Kathryn Mount, Aimee Riggs, Jean Anne Songy, Jessica Starns-Debetaz and Cynthia Wade-Babin.
CASA volunteers speak up for abused and neglected children in need of safe, permanent homes. Volunteers are needed in order for CASA to continue providing an advocate for every child who needs one, a news release said.
Orientation sessions for new volunteers will be held at the CASA office, 848 Louisiana Ave., on the following schedule:
- Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 5 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 11, at 12 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m.
- Monday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m.