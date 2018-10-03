The presenters at an international technology festival in London in October will include two Episcopal School of Baton Rouge students, Ella and Stephen Barker.
MozFest is a five-day conference organized by Mozilla, the makers of Firefox. The Barker siblings' presentations will highlight the capabilities of VR StoryGram and Google Expedition.
The VR StoryGram presentation will introduce participants to the international implications of Louisiana's disappearing coastline. The Google Expedition presentation will introduce participants to ways in which Expedition can be used outside of the classroom and how it can be used to create a tour to reach a defined audience.
Ella, a seventh-grader, competes with the Episcopal Upper School Robotics Club and the Middle School First Lego League team. In addition, she has her own YouTube channel where she educates viewers on ways to use technology in their daily lives. Stephen is a junior with a passion for technology and the environment. This summer, he attended the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium's summer research camp in Cocodrie. He is also the scout captain for the Episcopal Upper School Robotics Club.
MozFest brings together students, hackers, performers, activists, scientists and designers from more than 50 countries. Typically, only 20 percent of conference proposals are accepted.