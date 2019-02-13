Good News Gospel Showcase
A mass choir of singers from the Symphony Chorus and local churches will perform during the Good News Gospel Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St., Baton Rouge. The free concert also will feature the Southern University Concert Choir, the LSU Gospel Choir and Heritage.
'Burnt City' premieres
The world premiere performances of "Burnt City," an hourlong solo show addressing U.S. relations with the Middle East through biting satire, will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-23 at the HopKins Black Box Theatre in Room 137 of Coates Hall at LSU.
The writer, director and solo performer in "Burnt City" is Josh Hamzehee, a Ph.D. student in LSU’s department of communication studies who is the son of an Iranian military man who immigrated to Los Angeles following the 1979 Iranian Revolution. In the play, the character Kurosh confronts the messiness of the cultures he was born into, according to a news release.
Admission to "Burnt City" is free, but the HopKins Black Box accepts donations at the door for all performances. Reservations can be made at www.lsu.edu/hss/cmst. Parking is available at Coates Hall after 4:30 p.m. weekdays, and all day on weekends.
Inter-Civic Council of Baton Rouge’s nonprofit fair
Do you want to learn the missions and visions of nonprofit organizations in the Greater Baton Rouge Area? If so, come to the Main Library at Goodwood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for the Inter-Civic Council of Baton Rouge’s Non-Profit Fair.
See and hear from organizations including the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Susan G. Komen Cancer Center, Families Helping Families, Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, O’Brien House and many more. For more information, call Laura Gilliland at (225) 335-4419.
Black history month program
Adults are welcome at the Carver Branch 3:30 p.m. Monday, February 18, to see the big-screen depiction of a court case argued by a young Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. In this 2017 biographical legal drama film, Chadwick Boseman portrays the civil rights champion in who would later argue several cases, including the landmark Brown vs. the Board of Education, during his earlier years as a traveling attorney for the NAACP.
Mardi Gras story/craft day
It’s Carnival time! Join other kids ages 4-9 at the Fairwood Branch at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, for readings of "On Mardi Gras Day" by Fatima Shaik and "Dinosaur Mardi Gras" by Dianne de Las Casas. After the stories, each child will make a pair of Mardi Gras glasses and wear them to dance and parade to Mardi Gras music in the Children’s Room.
Job Club networking group
The Career Center of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is sponsoring an ongoing search and networking group for adult job seekers in professional careers. Job searching can be a lonely and discouraging activity, and this group will provide you with a safe space to meet and network with like-minded professionals who are challenged by the same job hunting process. Attendees will share job search experiences, network tips and encouragement, and they’ll learn the latest job search techniques and so much more.
The program is at the Main Library at Goodwood from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Friday in February. It’s free and open to those in professional careers who are seeking employment. Certified Career Coach Anne Nowak will lead the meetings, and topics discussed will differ each week. For more information, call (225) 231-3733. To register, go online to https://www.careercenterbr.com/events.