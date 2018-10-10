Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Sept. 28-Oct. 4 :

70802

Building fire

800 block of Progress Street. Property loss: $30,000. Intentional. Oct. 2.

800 block of Progress Street. Property loss: $500. Cause, Other. Oct. 2.

70806

Hazardous condition, Other

2300 block of Government Street. Oct. 4.

Passenger vehicle fire

2500 block of Oleander Street. Property loss: $8,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause under investigation. Oct. 4.

70808

Building fire

200 block of Kimbro Drive. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $2,500. Unintentional. Sept. 28.

1700 block of Lee Drive. Property loss: $13,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Oct. 3.

