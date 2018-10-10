Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Sept. 28-Oct. 4 :
70802
Building fire
800 block of Progress Street. Property loss: $30,000. Intentional. Oct. 2.
800 block of Progress Street. Property loss: $500. Cause, Other. Oct. 2.
70806
Hazardous condition, Other
2300 block of Government Street. Oct. 4.
Passenger vehicle fire
2500 block of Oleander Street. Property loss: $8,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause under investigation. Oct. 4.
70808
Building fire
200 block of Kimbro Drive. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $2,500. Unintentional. Sept. 28.
1700 block of Lee Drive. Property loss: $13,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Oct. 3.