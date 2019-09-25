Original poems by 32 Runnels sophomores have been selected for publication in Creative Communications' A Celebration of Poets Summer 2019.
This is the second time several of these students have had their poems published in a Creative Communication anthology.
The poets are Emma Allerheiligen, Omar Badawi, Omid Boushehri, Drew Burbank, Charlie Garrison, Nick D’Gerolamo, Joshua Freeman, Michal Gawronski, Marcus Glaze, Blaiklee Guillot, Jake Haase, Robby Harrison, Katherine Hinkle, Lunn Hitchcock, Lindsey Huynh, Reagan Kyle, Lance LeBlanc, Hailey Lester, Sydney Mistretta, Kyle Nicholson, Gareth Oram, Abby Robbins, Ramsey Rogers, Ryan Roper, Brieanna Saltzman, Emily Schacht, Jacob Schmidt, Reese Seymour, Cooper Smither, Jacob Tate, Drake Tooraen and Sydney Worsham.
The poems were submitted by high school teacher Michele Stanfield when the students were in her freshman English class last spring. Some of these students also had original poems selected for publication in Creative Communication's spring 2019 edition of A Celebration of Poets.