Runnels High School senior Alex Morgan recently completed the requirements to become an Eagle Scout.
Morgan, the son of Norma Marsh and Craig Morgan, is the third in his family to achieve the highest rank in American Boy Scouting, a news release said. His great-grandfather was an Eagle and a scoutmaster, and his older brother, Max, is also an Eagle.
Morgan's Eagle project was construction of backstage shelving for props and set pieces in the Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre, replacing shelves destroyed by floodwaters.
Morgan has been a member of Troop 203, chartered at St. Patrick's Church in Baton Rouge, for seven years. Joining his fellow Scouts in helping with the project were architect and former scoutmaster Byron Humes, Scoutmaster Chad Harper, former Troop 203 scoutmasters Ron Miller and Lee Meeks, and Runnels alumni Alex and Sam Matthews.
Morgan has been involved in Runnels theater productions since participating in "Annie" as a kindergartner in 2007.
"I am so honored that Alex would choose the theater for his Eagle project," Runnels theater program leader Neena McLain said. "Restoring the shelves backstage has been such a wonderful gift. Alex's talents have been enjoyed onstage, and now we can enjoy them backstage as well."