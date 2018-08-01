Vaudeville at LCI
Five performing acts take the stage from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway. Also featured are hors d’ouevres, cocktails and a three-course meal with paired adult beverages by BRQ Restaurant and Bacon and Fig events.
Tickets are $70 at bit.ly/2LVaQEr.
Film camp premiere
Films created by teens during the Main Library’s NOVAC Film Camp will debut at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the library’s large meeting room.
The premiere includes popcorn and an award ceremony for the teens who completed the film program.
Teen Spa Day
Saturday is Teen Spa Day at the Main Library, where teens will enjoy back-to-school beauty tips and treatments from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Teen Room.
Friends & Family Luau
BREC invites people with disabilities and their family and friends to a Friends & Family Luau at Liberty Lagoon from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
The evening of music, snacks, swimming and fun is provided through a partnership with Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge. All participants must have a wristband to enter and must bring a swimsuit and towel. Cost is $8 per person.
For more information or to buy a wristband, call (225) 216-7474.
Movie afternoons
To ease the transition from summer to school, the Main Library’s teen room will show movies at 2:30 p.m. Monday to Wednesday. The movies are “Black Panther,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “A Wrinkle in Time.” Popcorn and lemonade will be served.
Finding family
Learn how advances in DNA science and genetic genealogy aid in the search for missing family members during a workshop at the Main Library. It’s from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Main Library’s Technology Lab. Library staff with experience in adoption resources will share techniques and resources to aid in research.
ACT practice
Carver Branch Library is offering an ACT practice test program in meeting room 1 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The full-length practice test covers the same question types, format and timing as the real test.
Registration is required and limited to eight participants per session. To register, call (225) 389-7450.
Blood drive
Help save a life by participating in a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at BREC’s main office at Milton J. Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd.
United Blood Systems’ donor bus will be parked outside the office. All donors will receive a free T-shirt and can redeem a $25 Darden Restaurants gift card on the reward website and a chance to win a vacation valued at $6,000.
To register as a donor, visit bloodhero.com and use the sponsor code BREC.