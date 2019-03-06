The Emerge Center and The Emerge Foundation have announced the election of 10 new members to their boards of directors.
The boards work to guide the organizations' efforts to empower children with autism and individuals with communications challenges.
The Emerge Center has added two new members to its board: Dr. Catherine Katzenmeyer, a pediatrician with the Baton Rouge Clinic; and Paul Saltaformaggio, a wealth adviser with Hibernia Wealth Management.
The officers of The Emerge Center's 2019 board of directors are Melissa Gregg Blake, chair; Mike DePaul, vice chair; Janna Oetting, secretary; Stephen Cangelosi, treasurer; and Robert Pettit, immediate past chair.
Continuing directors of The Emerge Center are Marvin Borgmeyer; Vicki Crochet; Madison DeWitt; Terrence Ginn; Dr. Charlotte Hollman; Sunny McDaniel; Jean-Paul Perrault, chair of The Emerge School for Autism; Katie Sternberg, chair of The Emerge Foundation; Audrey Wascome; and Sylvia Winder.
In its second year, The Emerge Foundation has added eight new members to its board of directors:
- Dr. Johnnie Hunt , a dentist with Pediatric Dental Specialists
- Jody Montelaro, vice president of public affairs for Entergy
- Anthony O'Connor, a commercial lines sales associate with BXS Insurance
- Melissa Samuel, vice president of human resources and associate general counsel for Bernhard LLC
- Arthur Scanlan, public relations director for Eatel
- Drew Tessier, director of public affairs for Union Pacific
- Beau Wolfe, vice president of business development for MAPP Construction
- Paige Dampf Wormser, learning innovation instructor for Knock Knock Children's Museum.
The 2019 officers of The Emerge Foundation are:Katie Sternberg, chair; Colleen Waguespack, vice chair; Sherry Spies, secretary; and Will Owens, treasurer.
Continuing directors of The Emerge Foundation are: Steve Cangelosi, treasurer of The Emerge Center; Ashley Gordon; Nathan Irby; Jean-Paul Perrault, chair of The Emerge School for Autism; Valerie Schexnayder; Katy Sinor; Andy St. Romain; and Kelli Bondy Troutman.