McMains plans open house Aug. 27
McMains Children's Developmental Center will hold an open house Aug. 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and again from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 1805 College Drive, Baton Rouge.
Visitors at the pediatric therapy center's open house will tour the facility, meet the therapy staff and learn about the services and programs offered at the clinic. Light refreshments will be provided.
Guests will receive guided tours of behind the scenes areas such as speech therapy rooms, physical therapy gym, occupational therapy gym and the Inclusion House, which is the center’s assistive technology workshop.
For information or to let them know you're coming, contact McMains communications and marketing manager Janel Page at jpage@mcmainscdc.org or (225) 923-3420.
Playmakers present 'The Little Prince'
Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's "The Little Prince," opening Aug. 23 in the Lynn Whitfield Theatre for Performing Arts at McKinley Middle Magnet School, 1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. Tickets are $15. For information, go to www.playmakersbr.org.
Jewelry workshop planned
Registration is open for the LSU Museum of Art's "Jewelry Workshop with Thomas Mann" on Aug. 24 at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. For ages 18 and up. Cost is $75; $65 for students. Enrollment is limited to 20. For information, go to eventbrite.com/e/material-exploration-jewelry-workshop-with-thomas-mann-tickets.
LASM opens exhibit on color
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum opens "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives" on Aug. 24 in the main galleries, 100 S. River Road. The show explores the perception of color and brings together the work of six renowned colorists: Gabriele Evertz, Irene Mamiye, Pard Morrison, Jen Pack, Robert Swain and Sanford Wurmfeld. It includes paintings, photographs, sculptures and “thread works.” The museum also is s showing "Cosmic Colors: An Adventure along the Spectrum" in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium in conjunction with its new exhibit. For information, go to lasm.org.
'Pipeline' tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of Dominique Morisseau's "Pipeline," opening Sept. 5 at the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $20; $15 for students, youngsters and groups of 10 with advance purchase. For information, go to newventuretheatre.org.