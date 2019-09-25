The National Merit Scholarship Program has chosen five University Laboratory School seniors as semifinalists in its 2020 competition.
About 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools across the nation entered the 2020 National Merit scholarship competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The semifinalists from University Laboratory School are Isabelle Cashe, Elise Gutierrez, Nils Newhauser, Hannah Traylor and David Winstead.
Cashe is a candidate for a full International Baccalaureate diploma. As a junior, she earned the Tulane Book Award and Superior Award for English.
Gutierrez is a candidate for a full International Baccalaureate diploma. She is an officer in the Spanish Honor Society and the Spanish Club and a four-year member of ULS Student Council, and has performed in a number of school musicals.
Newhauser is the captain of the varsity soccer team, and as a junior soccer player, earned All-Metro, All-District and All-State honors.
Traylor is a member of the girls’ state championship swim team and placed second in the State Literary Rally in both Spanish I and Spanish II. She was a national finalist in the American Chemistry Society State Chemistry Olympiad.
Winstead is a candidate for a full International Baccalaureate diploma. He is a member of the Cub Pride Marching Band, quiz bowl team and is active in his church youth group, having participated in four mission trips.