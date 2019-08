The Istrouma High School Class of 1953-54 held at reunion luncheon July 8, 2019, at Drusilla Restaurant. Standing, from left, are Patsy Guffey Castilaw, Mary Guffey Duke, Virginia Sumrall McKenzie, Joyce Hitchock Thibodeaux, Dorothy Alleman Sanders; and seated, Colleen Moore Templet, Kay Haddox Bonaventure, Daisy Smith Guercio, Dot Chandler Shaffer, Dorothy Hoover and Mary Harris Thompson. Less than two week after the reunion, Duke died, and reunion organizers expressed condolences to her family.