Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge on May 24-30:
70802
Building fire
1800 block of Arizona Street. Property loss: $50,000. Contents loss: $50,000. Intentional. May 25.
2000 block of Kentucky Street. Property loss: $40,000. Contents loss: $15,000. Cause under investigation. May 29.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
400 block of North 6th Street. May 24.
70806
Building fire
1100 block of North Donmoor Avenue. Property loss: $15,000. Contents loss: $5,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. May 26.
2900 block of Fairway Drive. Property loss: $200. Contents loss: $200. Failure of equipment or heat source. May 24.
Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
1700 block of Government Street. May 28.
Hazardous condition, other
3600 block of Perkins Road. May 29.
Passenger vehicle fire
3300 block of Government Street. Property loss: $3,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. May 27.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
8100 block of Airline Highway. May 29.
70808
Fire, other
1500 block of Dalrymple Drive. Property loss: $1,000. Cause under investigation. May 24.
Hazardous condition, other
4000 block of West Lakeshore Drive. May 26.
3600 block of Perkins Road. May 27.