Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Jan. 3-9:
70802
Passenger vehicle fire
2900 block of North Adams Avenue. Property loss: $8,000. Contents loss: $500. Unintentional. Jan. 3.
Power line down
400 block of North Eugene Street. Jan. 3.
70806
Building fire
1100 block of South Foster Drive. Property loss: $7,000. Unintentional. Jan. 7.
Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
800 block of Longwood Drive. Jan. 6.
6900 block of Sevenoaks Avenue. Jan. 9.
Hazardous condition, other
1500 block of Normandy Drive. Jan. 6.
70809
Building fire
6200 block of Corporate Boulevard. Property loss: $20,000. Contents loss: $5,000. Cause under investigation. Jan. 9.
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
15900 block of East Interstate 12. Jan. 5.
Passenger vehicle fire
100 block of West Interstate 12. Jan. 8.