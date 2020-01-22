Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Jan. 3-9:

70802

Passenger vehicle fire

2900 block of North Adams Avenue. Property loss: $8,000. Contents loss: $500. Unintentional. Jan. 3.

Power line down

400 block of North Eugene Street. Jan. 3.

70806

Building fire

1100 block of South Foster Drive. Property loss: $7,000. Unintentional. Jan. 7.

Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

800 block of Longwood Drive. Jan. 6.

6900 block of Sevenoaks Avenue. Jan. 9.

Hazardous condition, other

1500 block of Normandy Drive. Jan. 6.

70809

Building fire

6200 block of Corporate Boulevard. Property loss: $20,000. Contents loss: $5,000. Cause under investigation. Jan. 9.

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill

15900 block of East Interstate 12. Jan. 5.

Passenger vehicle fire

100 block of West Interstate 12. Jan. 8.

View comments