Southern University Agricultural Land-Grant Campus invites students in grades six to 12 to its Back-to-School Summit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Held in the university’s Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union, the free summit bears the theme of “Youth Empowerment and Community Stewardship Cultivating the Next Generation of Agricultural Leaders: Plant, Grow, Nurture, Harvest, Sustain.” East Baton Rouge Parish Councilwoman Chauna Banks-Daniels will serve as keynote speaker.
The summit features comedian Tony King, social media personality Raynell “Supa” Steward, vendor booths and educational workshops. Topics covered in the workshops include:
- Youth Empowerment & Community Stewardship
- Active Shooter Preparedness
- DIY Bike Repairs
- Social Media Safety
- LYFE
- No Smoke
- Exploring Careers in Ag
- Eating “Gods” Way
- $mart Snacks
- Safe Sitter
Youth groups interested in attending must preregister. Send participants’ names, ages, parents’ names, mailing addresses, phone numbers and email addresses to suagyouthdevelopment@gmail.com.
For more information, call Kayla Fontenot at (337) 943-2410 or Nicolette Gordon at (225) 803-9844.