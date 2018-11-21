Capital Area United Way has added crisis counseling access through its United Way 2-1-1 service, according to a news release. This means thousands of Capital Area residents will now be able to easily connect with mental health professionals and resources during crisis situations.
United Way 2-1-1 is a free and confidential hotline that connects people to local resources 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Last year, more than 28,000 people from the 11-parish region called United Way 2-1-1 to receive information and referrals to meet needs such as housing, food assistance, disaster assistance and access to health services.
"Having United Way 2-1-1 means people in our community can find help when they need help," said George Bell, president and CEO of Capital Area United Way. "With the addition of crisis counseling, we are helping those in need of special assistance during vulnerable moments, including high stress, depression, post-traumatic stress — as experienced by veterans, first responders and those who have endured situations like floods or hurricanes — and even those having thoughts of suicide."
To bring these new crisis counseling services through United Way 2-1-1, Capital Area United Way is leveraging the collaborative abilities of the Louisiana Association of United Ways and its Louisiana 2-1-1 Statewide Network as well as VIA LINK, which provides information, referrals, training and crisis intervention services.
Access to crisis counseling through United Way 2-1-1 has been piloted locally for 19 months. During this time, more than 2,355 people accessed crisis counseling by dialing 2-1-1. Reports indicate that 48 potential suicides were prevented, 662 families received referrals to help to address a mental health need and 74 callers received help for substance abuse through United Way 2-1-1.
A toll-free call to 2-1-1 connects people to a community resource specialist who can refer the caller to local organizations that provide critical services. Individuals can also text their ZIP code to 898-211 or visit cauw.org/211 for help. New crisis counseling services also include VIA LINK's 24/7 Crisis Teen Text Line (504) 777-EASE and 24/7 Crisis Online Chat accessible through cauw.org/211.
United Way 2-1-1/CAUW is a regional partner to the Louisiana 2-1-1 Statewide Network and serves 11 parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.