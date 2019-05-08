The Baton Rouge-based 10/31 Consortium is accepting inquiries through May 15 from people interested in serving on the board of the nonprofit, which describes itself as a Halloween version of Toys for Tots, providing safe trick-or-treat experiences for children in the Baton Rouge area.
The 10/31 Consortium provides free Halloween costumes to any child in need. “The average Halloween costume is now over $40. That’s an impossible expense for many families, especially those with multiple children,” said the consortium’s founder, Kelley Stein.
The nonprofit also works with neighborhood associations to ensure safe trick-or-treat experiences for their children.
“Many children can’t trick-or-treat in their own neighborhood, whether that’s because of poor lighting, traffic-calming issues or crime," Stein said. "We believe that neighborhood events like trick-or-treat help to strengthen communities, which is why we do what we do."
Additionally, 10/31 Consortium is the planning organization for the Fifolet Halloween Festival. The festival includes such events as the Baton Rouge Halloween Parade, Ghostly Gala and Pumpkin Pi Race.
Requirements to serve on the Board of Directors include being a paying member of Friends of 10/31 Consortium at the Full Moon level. The membership level is $31 per year. To join, visit 1031consortium.com.
Board responsibilities include attending monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at varying locations in Baton Rouge. Further, board members are expected to recruit a committee and complete tasks between board meetings. This is a two-year commitment, with terms ending on Oct. 31, 2020.
Anyone interested in serving on the Board of Directors should email info@1031consortium.com by May 15.