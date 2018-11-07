The Southern University Agricultural Center will be host of a free fall garden workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the M.A. Edmond Livestock Arena, 14600 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge.
Topics covered during the workshop will include:
- Backyard chicken and egg farming
- Fruit tree and vegetable grafting
- Nontraditional fall crops for the garden
- Winemaking.
The Southern AgCenter, its Wisteria Alliance Program and the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program are co-sponsoring this event.
For information or to register, visit suagcenter.com.