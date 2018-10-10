More than 2,000 people are expected to gather at the Raising Cane's River Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, for CourseCon, a forum on Baton Rouge’s urban community, renewal opportunities, and eradicating violence and poverty in neighborhoods.
Admission is free; to register, visit urbanspecialists.org/3c.
The event is being organized by Urban Specialists, founded in Dallas in 1998 by Omar Jahwar, who will be one of the CourseCon speakers. Urban Specialists works to stop senseless violence by changing the cultural environment of communitiesl it opened an office in Baton Rouge in early 2018, a news release said.
Other speakers will be:
- Todd Graves, CEO and founder of Raising Cane’s
- Murphy J. Paul Jr., Baton Rouge police chief
- Sharon Weston Broome, Baton Rouge mayor-president
- LaMont Cole, Baton Rouge City Council member
- Clay Young, marketing executive, radio show host and community activist
- Arthur “Silky Slim” Reed, former gang leader turned community advocate
- Pastor Errol Dominique, senior pastor of Elm Grove Baptist Church
- James Gilmore, city leader and former top aide to Baton Rouge mayor-president
- NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders
- Cortez Bryant, COO, Young Money Entertainment and co-CEO of The Blue Print Group
- Antong Lucky, director of national invasion with Urban Specialists and former leader of the infamous Bloods gang in Dallas
- Andricka Williams, widow of Alton Sterling, who was killed in 2016 in a controversial shooting by two Baton Rouge police officers.
CourseCon Baton Rouge also will provide an opportunity to view the hearse that carried the body of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. after his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1968. Graves has purchased the hearse so it will be available to help young people learn about King's contributions to society. King’s son and namesake, Martin Luther King III, will be in attendance to speak and help pay tribute to his father with the dedication of the hearse.