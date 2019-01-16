Staff from the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance were at the Bob Petit Coca Cola Basketball Tournament at Lee Magnet High School on Dec. 26-29 for the annual FAFSA Tournament.
The event is designed to help high school seniors complete their federal financial aid application. Seniors and their parents who had not begun the application, had incomplete applications or received submission errors were able to ask questions and make the necessary corrections.
The FAFSA tournament is one component of the state's outreach effort to drive students to complete the FAFSA and enter a post-secondary institution upon high school completion.
"When we first started holding the FAFSA tournament three years ago, it was part of a competition between the schools," said Tireka Cobb, director of the state agency's Field Outreach Services. "While their schools were competing on the court, they could also compete and check off some things on their college checklist.
"Now, they can win off the court and help their schools ranking on our Compete to Complete website, which tracks how many students have completed a FAFSA at schools around the state."
Christion Little, a senior at Scotlandville Magnet High School, attended the FAFSA Tournament. Little is a member of the Trailblazers, another state agency program for high school seniors who demonstrate exemplary leadership skills in order to help their peers better understand college access and financial literacy.
“I wanted to be an advocate for LOSFA and help my peers become more informed on resources that will help us go to college after we graduate high school," Little said, noting that completing the FAFSA is an important step to finding financial aid for college. "What better way to fix a problem than to be a part of the solution.”
More than 50 parents and students were assisted with FAFSA completion.
"We've determined being available with one-on-one help is the best way to make sure students and their families are able to complete their financial aid forms, without errors," Cobb said.