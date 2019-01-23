Runnels School has added a Saturday matinee to the performance schedule for "Disney's Beauty and the Beast," which will be presented Feb. 15-17 in the in the Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre at the school, 17255 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, Baton Rouge.
The performance times are at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15; at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. Advance tickets are $10 for students and $12 for adults at www.runnels.org, and $15 for all at the door.
Leading the cast are seniors Sophia Torres as Belle, Carson Badinger as the Beast, Peter Lukinovich as Gaston, Alex Morgan as Lumiere, Kayla Evans as Mrs. Potts, Aubri Watts as Chip, and Daniel Mayeaux as Cogsworth.
Neena McLain directs the production, with vocal direction by Aaron Turnipseed and choreography by Rachel Hart. Sets will be designed by high school students in technical theater classes.