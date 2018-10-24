BREC’s Outdoor Adventure team will present its Pumpkin Paddle Parade from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, along the University Lakes of Milford Wampold Memorial Park, 901 Stanford Ave., in Baton Rouge.
Participants are asked to bring a contribution of nonperishable goods for the Baton Rouge Food Bank. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume and add lighting to their watercraft so the parade will glow. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated boats in various divisions. Guests may bring their own vessel or rent one from the Outdoor Adventure team.
The Pumpkin Paddle, sponsored by Paddle BR and the Backpacker, promises a spooktacular evening of fun for all ages; however, guests must be 12 or older to paddle. The cost to rent a kayak or paddle board is $10.
For information, email program coordinator Cody Albright at austin.albright@brec.org.