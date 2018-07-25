Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from July 13-19:
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
College Drive 3132: $168,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 6,524. Interior renovation/addition in existing big box retail for online grocery pickup and including some paving/parking reconfiguration/striping and exterior canopy. Issued July 16.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
East McKinley Street 800: $59,000, Owner: Jason Jones. Total square footage: 800. New construction of wood framed pavilion with a metal roof. Issued July 16.
Government Street 3808: $1 million, Owner: David Remmetter. Total square footage: 4,212. New construction for use as a bar with food service with open central courtyard and parking to serve. 260 occupants. Issued July 17.
Quail Run Drive 2224: $1.5 million, Owner: Thomas Stuckey. Total square footage: 7,488. New construction for business use as eye clinic, and parking to serve. Issued July 17.
COMMERCIAL: PARKING LOT
Old Hammond Highway 10423: $52,000, Owner: Robert Johnson. Total square footage not listed. Commercial parking lot with detention pond. Issued July 17.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
1-4 Industriplex Boulevard 11301: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 7,480. Renovation of suite space 3 for continued business/warehouse use. Expanding some existing offices and restrooms. Creating training room and reception/vestibule spaces. Issued July 17.
Antioch Road 8980: $48,300, Owner: William Harrell. Total square footage: 3,000. Renovation of existing automotive repair shop to convert a 1,375 square foot portion to Group R-2 for single family dwelling with 1,152 square feet dedicated to automotive repair shop F-1, and 465 square feet as Group B inspection station. Mixed occupancy non-separated use. Issued July 18.
Archives Avenue 8585: $450,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 8,276. Renovation to existing business to increase size by 8,270 square feet. Tenant expansion. Issued July 18.
Bristoe Avenue 16121: Owner: Suzi Brown. Total square footage: 1,100. Flood damage. Issued July 17.
Bristoe Avenue 16121: $49,000, Owner: Suzi Brown. Total square footage: 3,300. Flood damage. Repairs to existing 2-story apartment Units A, B, & C at 1,100 square feet each in an existing fourplex. Water level reached 7 inches. Permit for unit A. Issued July 17.
Bristoe Avenue 16121: Owner: Suzi Brown. Total square footage: 1,100. Flood damage. Permit for unit C. Issued July 17.
Bristoe Avenue 16223: $49,000, Owner: Suzi Brown. Total square footage: 3,300. Flood damage. Permit for unit A. Issued July 17.
Bristoe Avenue 16223: Owner: Suzi Brown. Total square footage: 1,100. Flood damage. Permit for unit D. Issued July 17.
Bristoe Avenue 16223: Owner: Suzi Brown. Total square footage: 1,100. Flood damage. Permit for unit C. Issued July 17.
Bristoe Avenue 16223: $49,000, Owner: Suzi Brown. Total square footage: 1,100. Flood damage. Permit for unit A. Issued July 17.
Bristoe Avenue 16223: Owner: Suzi Brown. Total square footage: 1,100. Flood damage. Permit for unit D. Issued July 17.
Bristoe Avenue 16263: Owner: Suzi Brown. Total square footage: 1,100. Flood damage. Permit for unit C. Issued July 17.
Bristoe Avenue 16263: $49,000, Owner: Suzi Brown. Total square footage: 1,100. Flood damage. Permit for Unit A. Issued July 17.
Bristoe Avenue 16263: Owner: Suzi Brown. Total square footage: 1,100. Flood damage Permit for unit C. Issued July 17.
Government Street 4158: $100,000, Owner: Blaise Calandro. Total square footage: 2,430. Renovation of existing restaurant with patio. Enclosing new 384 square foot conditioned space, and 2,510 square foot patio area. Occupant load of 96. Issued July 18.
GSRI Avenue 8618: $53,000, Owner: Elcia Pineda. Total square footage: 5,195. Remodel of existing office space for Mount Sinai Church Assembly. Issued July 18.
Gwenadele Drive 9911: $250,000, Owner: Danny Watts. Total square footage: 5,372. Renovation of existing restaurant, and change of occupancy to mercantile sales reducing size. Issued July 17.
Halsey Street 5557: $115,000, Owner: Elliott Hall. Total square footage: 3,950. Renovation of building and change of occupancy from day care to business office use. Re-configuring bathrooms for ADA compliance, building was vacant, repairing damage. Issued July 17.
Jefferson Highway 7350: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,983. Renovation of existing suite space 450 of 8,308 square feet in building D to create 2 suites. This permit for suite 450. Issued July 18.
Jefferson Highway 7350: $150,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,325. Renovation of existing suite space 450 of 8,308 feet in building D to create in 2 suites. Permits for Suite 460. Issued July 18.
Marlbrook Drive 1020: $57,000, Owner: Jason Jones. Total square footage: 427. Interior renovation of existing school limited to renovation of a classroom into a receptionist space and renovation of an exterior window changed to another entrance to direct all visitors to this new entrance. Issued July 16.
Mouton Street 515: $105,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,275. Renovation to finish out 2-story suite space 201 for business office use. Issued July 17.
Roy Emerson Drive 11111: $130,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,320. Interior renovations to existing science center building for continued educational use. Issued July 17.
Scenic Highway 1915: $20,000, Owner: David Sampy. Total square footage: 200. Interior renovation to existing grocery store to add exhaust hood to existing kitchen and reconfigure restroom to be accessible; continued mercantile sales of food and provisions. Issued July 16.
Scotland Avenue 9870: $67,000, Owner: Larry Muson. Total square footage not listed. Renovation of existing school limited to the installation of a new secure entrance in the main office space through the existing storefront window system, not affecting the egress of the school. Issued July 16.
Victoria Drive 3846: $5,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 8,000. Flood damage. Issued July 17.
DEMOLITION
Hillsdale Drive 2364: Owner: Douglas Pritchard. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single family residence. Issued July 16.
Marshall Drive 1605: Owner: Ruth Bennett. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single family residence. Issued July 16.
Prescott Road 3419: Owner: Charles Haney. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single family residence. Issued July 17.
FENCE
Everglades Avenue 9709: $1,200, Owner: Tiki Mccray. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wooden fence. Issued July 16.
POOL
Catherine Claire Lane 7522: $27,473.75, Owner: Joey Blanchard. Total square footage: 100. Residential pool. Issued July 16.
Mickens Road 7405: $25,000, Owner: Dedric Washington. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued July 16.
Silo Drive 11730: $28,000, Owner: Michael Carmouche. Total square footage not listed. Swimming pool. Issued July 18.
West Colony Way Place 17755: $36,000, Owner: Nick Richard. Total square footage not listed. New pool. Issued July 19.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Capital Heights Avenue 4175: Owner: Sharon Hastings. Total square footage: 100. Addition of detached 10-foot x 10-foot storage building. Issued July 16.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Barbara Street 10250: $90,000, Owner: Jay and Dara Manno. Total square footage: 660. Addition of a new master bedroom suite with a screened porch with minor remodeling of the existing residence. Issued July 19.
Philemon Thomas Drive 15920: $30,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 150. Addition of master bathroom to existing single family structure. Issued July 18.
S Ramsey Drive 3965: $120,000, Owner: Lisa Holmes. Total square footage: 3,974. Addition and remodel to an existing single family residence. Issued July 16.
Woodhaven Street 666: $85,000, Owner: Michele Steib. Total square footage: 1,594. Addition of bedroom, bathroom, sunroom, living room, dining area, storage and covered patio to existing residence not to be used as a second dwelling. Issued July 18.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Candace Drive 11671: $118,950, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,525. New single family residence with a post tension slab. Issued July 16.
Candace Drive 11681: $118,950, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,525. New single family residence. Issued July 16.
Casa Colina Court 243: $693,000, Owner: Blake Seguin. Total square footage: 5,077. New single family residence. Issued July 19.
Elderflower Alley 7416: $222,534, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,853. New single story single family residence. Issued July 17.
Lake Breeze Drive 251: $192,582, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,469. New single family residence. Issued July 19.
Longwood Drive 1465: $1.3 million, Owner: Kevin and Nicole Tarleton. Total square footage: 7,849. New construction of a single family 2-story residence with a generator, post tension foundation. Issued July 16.
Pete Maravich Court 2438: $700,000, Owner: Nick Cagley. Total square footage: 5,174. New single family residence. Issued July 18.
Petit Pierre Avenue 11745: $475,000, Owner: Richard Carmouche. Total square footage: 4,439. New construction residential. Issued July 18.
Rue D'Orleans 3302: $352,794, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,523. New construction residential. Issued July 16.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Avocado Drive 6720: $23,753.51, Owner: Marlene Maddie. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 19.
Banofax Avenue 12116: $21,000, Owner: Dung Nguyen. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 19.
Bismark Drive 7753: $60,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 17.
Carolyn Sue Drive 1820: $10,000, Owner: Tedrick Knightshead. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 13.
Castle Hill Drive 12536: $18,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. flood damage. Issued July 16.
Cuyhanga Parkway 9628: $38,867.38, Owner: Jessie Lowrance. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 13.
Dalark Drive 6244: $38,000, Owner: Dorty and Rosa Scott. Total square footage not listed. Water damage. Issued July 19.
Dalton Street 3130: $20,000, Owner: Elmo and Mary Brown. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to existing residence. Replacing floor joists, sub flooring, repairing exterior wall, repair rafters and roof decking. Issued July 19.
Deer Creek Drive 19620, Zachary: $25,149.77, Owner: Juanita Collier. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 13.
Evangeline Street 4140: $64,355.02, Owner: Daryl Wilson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 18.
Everglades Avenue 9709: $40,000, Owner: Tiki Mccray. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 16.
Everglades Avenue 9741: $15,000, Owner: Mary Collins. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 19.
Fairfields Avenue 2723: $3,800, Owner: James Pierre. Total square footage not listed. Fire damage. Issued July 19.
Grayson Avenue 7736: $14,884.10, Owner: Consenta Wilson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 19.
Greenwell Springs Road 10555: $30,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. flood damage. Issued July 18.
Mendenhal Avenue 12152: $15,000, Owner: Kenneth Turner. Total square footage not listed. Issued July 19.
Mohican Street 4466: $12,228.42, Owner: Melvina Carr. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Issued July 19.
Mohican Street 4659: $35,004.36, Owner: Carolyn Robertson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 19.
Monroe Avenue 3725: $15,000, Owner: Gary Hunt. Total square footage not listed. Fire remodel. Issued July 18.
Newbury Drive 3729: $43,298.78, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 18.
Oakside Drive 6535: $40,938, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 18.
Pasadena Drive 3774: $34,306, Owner: Reginald Hollins. Total square footage: 1,907. Residential house. Restore LA. Issued July 18.
Price Avenue 7678: $2,529.19, Owner: Robert Green. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 19.
Price Avenue 7732: $42,608.68, Owner: Cynthia Grant. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 13.
Sherwood Street 4634: $28,000, Owner: Earl Jones. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 18.
Sycamore Street 4109: $17,815.71, Owner: Tracy Porter. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 16.
Toledo Bend Avenue 10517: $9,291.25, Owner: Lewis Blair. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 19.
Tucker Road 22015, Zachary: $5,000, Owner: William Heirtzler. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 16.
Tullahama Drive 5767: $6,245.69, Owner: Emile Leche. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair termite damaged residence. Issued July 18.
Velora Street 5588: $22,975.26, Owner: Pearlie Mealey. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 19.
West Highmeadow Court 2303: $39,687.67, Owner: Carl Woods. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 19.
Wetherill Street 1321: $5,000, Owner: Tommy Robertson. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to existing residence — install new doors, windows, electrical, replacing existing plumbing fixtures, drywall. Issued July 13.
Wright Drive 5739: $12,000, Owner: Felicia Myles. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore LA. Issued July 19.
SIGN: OFF PREMISE
Airline Highway 15324: $2,800, Owner: Camille Landry. Total square footage not listed. Install small billboard. Issued July 19.