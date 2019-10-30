Stephen Brockmann, a professor of German at Carnegie Mellon University and an expert on post-wall German literature and film, will present a lecture, “The Collapse of East Germany, The Fall of The Berlin Wall and Why They Matter to Us Today," at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in the Holliday Forum of the LSU Journalism Building at Stadium and Field House drives in Baton Rouge.
Following Brockmann’s lecture, experts and historical eyewitnesses to the fall of the Berlin Wall will present their impressions of the Nov. 9, 1989, event. Panelists and moderators include:
- Stephen Brockmann, Carnegie Mellon University, professor of German
- Marco Fischer, former resident of the then German Democratic Republic (known as the communist East Germany)
- Gundela Hachmann, LSU associate professor of German
- Brendan Karch, LSU Department of History
- Harald Leder, LSU Academic Programs Abroad
- Suzanne Marchand, LSU Department of History
- Jan Schweisgut, first secretary, political section, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany.
Parking is available at the Union Square Garage, which can be accessed on East Campus Drive. Visitor parking is available on the second, third and fourth floors for $1.50 per hour on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reserve a seat at EventBrite.com.
The hosts of the lecture and panel discussion are the Manship School of Mass Communication’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs and the LSU Department of Foreign Languages and Literature. The event is sponsored by the German Embassy.