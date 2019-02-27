Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Feb. 8-14:
CELL TOWER
Ontario Street 1499: $57,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 112. New telecommunications cabinets added on a 112-square-foot platform on 150-square-foot concrete pad added to existing cell tower site. Issued Feb. 19.
COMMERCIAL: CHANGE IN OCCUPANCY
Capital Heights Avenue 5225: $10,000. Owner: Michael Claus. Total square footage: 630. Change of occupancy classification from existing business office suite space 101 of 630 square feet on first floor, to residential apartment in existing eight-plex apartment building. Issued Feb. 18.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Florida Boulevard 4373: Owner: Reyad Hamdan. Total square footage: 1,177. Complete interior to create unresolved vanilla-box suite B of 1,177 square feet in shell of 9,433 square feet with three intended suites for mercantile sales. Issued Feb. 21.
Lee Drive 320: $46,000. Owner: Kenny Wendt. Total square footage: 1,518. Vanilla box complete interior to create suite space C of 1,518 square feet for undetermined tenant for mercantile use. Issued Feb. 21.
Lee Drive 324: $200,000. Owner: Mark Brown. Total square footage: 1,872. Complete interior to create suite space A of 1,872 square feet in an existing mercantile strip center for small beverage sales use. Scope of work includes complete tenant build-out (plumbing, electrical and mechanical). Seating for 41; occupant load 54: Assembly use. Issued Feb. 20.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
O'neal Lane 2675: $1,407,200. Owner: Jeffrey Conrad. Total square footage: 14,072. New construction of a two-story office building, 14,072 square feet, (building 2 South) on same site with parking adjacent to bank building. This permit for new two-story business office building. Issued Feb. 15.
COMMERCIAL: PARKING LOT
Jefferson Highway 10235: $250,000. Owner: Steven Duplechain. Total square footage not listed. New parking lot, anticipating six future commercial buildings. Issued Feb. 18.
Performance Way 9870: $399,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 62,118. Renovation/replacing of parking lot in SPUD zoned parcel. Issued Feb. 20.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Airline Highway 13200: $1,200,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,000. Facade renovations to existing automobile dealership, three phases, including replacing storefront glass, adding a new tower to facade, replacing soffit finish including under two canopies and parapet finishes. Issued Feb. 15.
Corporate Boulevard 7330: $10,000. Owner: Luan Ta. Total square footage not listed. Interior renovation of 637 square feet to create a beauty salon. Issued Feb. 18.
Reitz Avenue 5525: $385,000. Owner: Daniel Bolles. Total square footage: 1,000. Phase one: Renovation of 1,000 square feet on second floor of existing three-story sprinkled office building converting data center space to office/work space for the business's IT department. Issued Feb. 21.
Rue De La Vie 500: $747,000. Owner: Stan Shelton. Total square footage: 5,880. Interior renovation of 5,880-square-foot portion of third floor in existing hospital medical office building suite 305. Issued Feb. 15.
South Choctaw Drive 8388: $15,000. Owner: Wayne Noble. Total square footage: 420. New construction of vehicle access ramp of 30 feet x 14 feet inside office/warehouse of existing stucco and painting company. Issued Feb. 21.
Siegen Lane 7054: $84,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 12,982. Interior renovations to existing 12,982-square-foot building for continued same mercantile use. Consists of modification of vestibule, installation of new automatic doors and checkouts, relocating existing drinking fountain and new ADA fitting room. Issued Feb. 15.
Suite F Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard 630: $45,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,200. Interior renovation of vanilla box complete interior of suite F in building 1 for nail salon of 1,200 square feet reviewed as business occupancy with less than 50 occupants. Issued Feb. 21.
DEMOLITION
Druid Circle 768: Owner: John L. Tyler. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single family, one-story residence. Issued Feb. 18.
FENCE
Hill Drive 8923: $10,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 8-foot wooden fence. Issued Feb. 19.
Inniswold Estates Avenue 9700: $2,160. Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 8-foot wooden fence. Issued Feb. 15.
Mimosa Street 5143: $6,500. Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot cedar privacy fence with treated pine posts set in concrete. Issued Feb. 18.
Trottoir Street 5112: $9,500. Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Brick knee wall with 5-foot iron fencing mounted on top. Total height = 6 feet. Issued Feb. 18.
Trottoir Street 5117: $8,700. Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Brick knee wall with 5-foot tall iron fencing mounted on top. Total height = 6 feet. Issued Feb. 18.
Verte Drive 1914: $7,500. Owner: Jack Pou. Total square footage not listed. 8-foot cedar privacy fence with brick retaining wall underneath. Total height = 8 feet. Issued Feb. 18.
LAND CLEARING
Old Scenic Highway 16001, Zachary: Owner: Lucy Crumholt. Total square footage not listed. Land clearing in anticipation of a future single-family residential neighborhood. Issued Feb. 18.
POOL
Philemon Thomas Drive 15839: $28,000. Owner: Rob Rieger. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Feb. 19.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Bayou Bengal Court 2534: $40,000. Owner: Keith McCoy. Total square footage not listed. Addition of media room. Issued Feb. 20.
Magnolia Wood Avenue 546: $105,000. Owner: Kevin Landry. Total square footage: 1,100. Add front elevation porch and minor interior renovations. Issued Feb. 15.
Tupello Street 4451: $32,448. Owner: Christopher Galtier. Total square footage not listed. Residential addition. Issued Feb. 19.
West Darryl Parkway 9393: $3,500. Owner: Perry Robey. Total square footage not listed. Addition of 240-square-foot bathroom and storage/living space attached to back of carport. Issued Feb. 15.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Capital Heights Avenue 4054: $200,000. Owner: Lonnie Bonacorso. Total square footage: 2,441. New construction for a two-story house on concrete foundation. Issued Feb. 21.
Cinder Creek Avenue 8017: $183,300. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,350. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 19.
Craftsman Lane 3925: $266,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,080. New single-family residence. Issued Feb. 20.
Deaux Parc Drive 2215: $274,716. Owner: Will Magee. Total square footage: 3,522. New single-family residence — fence will require separate permit. Issued Feb. 21.
Elm Row Lane 1624: $264,654. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,393. New single-family residence. Issued Feb. 20.
Hattic Street 8336: $254,982. Owner: Arthur Hyatt. Total square footage: 3,269. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 15.
Inniswold Oaks Drive 4853: $375,180. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,810. New residential. Issued Feb. 19.
Lake Bend Drive 6150: $174,642. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,239. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 19.
Lake Breeze Drive 164: $163,332. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,094. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 19.
Lake Breeze Drive 168: $163,332. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,094. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 19.
Lake Breeze Drive 516: $201,552. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,584. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 19.
Lake Edge Drive 6158: $190,398. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,441. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 19.
Lake Edge Drive 6164: $183,066. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,347. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 19.
Lake Edge Drive 6212: $175,890. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,255. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 19.
Lake Edge Drive 6356: $171,132. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,194. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 19.
Meridian Drive 1212: $181,740. Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,330. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 19.
Pointe-Marie Drive 2843: $205,296. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,632. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 15.
South Fulwar Skipwith Road 16682: $400,000. Owner: Ryan Schmidt. Total square footage not listed. New single-family, two-story residence located in the 100-109 mph windzone, post tension slab. Issued Feb. 19.
Sugar Cane Lane 1747: $550,000. Owner: Charles B. Dupree Jr. Total square footage: 3,853. New single-family residence located in the lower part of the parish with a higher windzone. Issued Feb. 19.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Berkshire Avenue 5775: $60,000. Owner: John Waller. Total square footage: 320. Residential remodel. Issued Feb. 21.
Beth Ann Drive 5357: $30,766. Owner: Joe Allen. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 15.
Donaldson Drive 3555: $19,452.50. Owner: Patrick Hart. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 18.
East Dayton Court 4548: $14,200. Owner: Rita and Eddie Tolbert. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 15.
Fairway Drive 2939: $50,000. Owner: Tammy Pham. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel, fire damage repair. Issued Feb. 18.
Fontainebleau Drive 265: $25,000. Owner: Nakesha Guillory. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flood-damaged house. Issued Feb. 15.
High Point Road 9144: $1,500. Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Replacing 2x12 double lam beam 20' to a 13 20' span glue lam beam. Issued Feb. 21.
Jo Anne Drive 3254: $45,450. Owner: Charles Grand. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 20.
Linden Street 5660: $4,500. Owner: Carey Ford. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 19.
Queen Cathy Drive 1333: $40,000. Owner: Richard T. Hester. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged residence. Issued Feb. 20.
Redlands Drive 3524: $46,402. Owner: Charles Grand. Total square footage: 1. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 20.
Underwood Avenue 4662: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Fire damage repair. Issued Feb. 18.