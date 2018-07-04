Runnels High School’s 2018 “R” Award winners are recent graduates Kaylen Howe and Sam Matthews.
The award is the highest honor available to Runnels senior scholar-athletes. Howe and Matthews received their awards at the 2018 Runnels commencement ceremony on May 19 in the Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre.
Howe is the daughter of Monique and Sheldon Howe. She was on the varsity soccer, cross country and outdoor track teams and First Team All-District and Offensive MVP in soccer. She was an All-Metro Cross Country Team honorable mention as a junior and senior and the Most Outstanding Female Track Performer for District 7B.
Matthews is the son of Dr. Kip and Karen Matthews. He was a six-year veteran of the cross country team and ran indoor and outdoor track. He was on the All-Metro Boys Cross Country Team the past two years and 2018 Most Outstanding Male Track Athlete for Region 3B at this year’s regional track and field meet, where he took first in the mile and half-mile races and second in the 2-mile race. He also was district Track MVP.
Howe and Matthews were National Merit Scholarship winners and AP Scholars with Distinction. Sam also was co-valedictorian for the Class of 2018 with his twin brother, Alex.