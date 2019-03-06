The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is planning a number of free programs for all ages in March.
VICTORIAN STEAMPUNK TEA: As part of the One Book One Community celebration of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Red Stick Spice Co. will give a Tea 101 presentation, followed by a tasting, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Costumed steampunk enthusiasts will be on hand to add to the fun.
SHAMROCK CRAFT FOR KIDS: Children ages 3-6 will hear a reading of "The Luckiest St. Patrick’s Day Ever!" by Teddy Slater and then decorate a shamrock craft with crepe paper at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. To register, call (225) 274-4450 or visit ebrpl.com.
"CLAIRE CARTER, BONE DETECTIVE" Mary Manhein will discuss her first children’s book, "Claire Carter, Bone Detective: The Mystery of the Bones in the Drainpipe," at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. In the book, Claire Carter is a forensic anthropologist who works in Louisiana, with help from her 11-year-old niece, Penelope. The presentation, including a question-and-answer session, is part of the One Book One Community celebration of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
FLAMINGO CRAFT FOR KIDS: Children ages 9-11 will hear a reading from the nonfiction book "Flamingos" by Kate Riggs and then use construction paper to make a pink flamingo craft at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St. To register, call (225) 389-7450 or visit www.ebrpl.com.
LADY SHERLOCK: Sherry Thomas, author of the Lady Sherlock series, including "A Study in Scarlet Women," will give a book talk at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Her discussion, meant for adults, will explore the notion that the beloved character Sherlock Holmes can be anyone, male or female. The event is part of the One Book One Community celebration of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
SPRING CRAFT FOR KIDS Children ages 8-11 will hear a reading of "Igor, the Bird Who Couldn’t Sing" by Satoshi Kitamura, and then make a spring bird craft, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. To register, call (225) 763-2250 or visit www.ebrpl.com.
LEARN ABOUT FINGERPRINTS Children ages 8-11 will hear a reading of "Forensic Evidence" by John Townsend and explore use of a fingerprints kit at 4 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. To register, call (225) 354-7550 or visit www.ebrpl.com.
ORGANIZING A JOB SEARCH: Professional organizer Alyssa Trosclair will discuss organizational methods and tools for an efficient, effective job search at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. To register, visit www.careercenterbr.com/events.
TEEN DETECTIVES Teenagers will test their sleuthing skills by finding clues that reveal a secret message during a free program at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The program will be repeated at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23. The event is part of the One Book One Community celebration of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
CYPRESS ARTISTRY: Louisiana artist Henry Watson, known for his three-dimensional bas-relief creations made from aged cypress wood, will discuss the inspirations for his work at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. His artwork can be found in museums, galleries and private homes, plus in the Baton Rouge Room Archives at the Main Library. For information, call (225) 231-3751.
LITTLE SLEUTHS: Children ages 8-11 will make fingerprints, use magnifying glasses, create secret messages and decode clues at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. The event is part of the One Book One Community celebration of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
"THE DETECTIVE DOG": Children ages 3-6 will hear a reading of "The Detective Dog" by Julia Donaldson and then solve a mystery using the sense of smell at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the River Center Branch Library, 447 Third St. This program is part of the One Book One Community celebration of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
GETTING ORGANIZED Professional organizer Alyssa Trosclair will provide insight into reasons why some people have trouble getting organized during a free presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
ACCENTUATE THE POSITIVE: Facilitator Mike Cragin will lead a free workshop on discovering your strengths and making plans to develop them from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. To register, visit careercenterbr.com/events.
PET ADOPTION EVENT: The Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge will hold a pet adoption event from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Adoption fees vary depending on the size, age and breed of the pet, and whether it has been in foster or shelter care.
ACT PRACTICE TEST: American College Testing practice exams will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at two locations: the Delmont Gardens Branch Library, 3351 Lorraine St., and the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The paper practice test will be administered by library staff through the Homework Louisiana database. Results will be sent to students via email; allow 10 days to receive scores. To register, call the Delmont Gardens library at (225) 354-7050 or the Main Library at (225) 231-3750.
PIN THE HAT ON THE HOUND: Children will hear a reading of excerpts from "Hound Town Chronicles: Sherlock, A Police Dog Story" by Meish Goldish and then try pinning a paper hat onto a hound dog poster at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. To register, call (225) 274-4450 or visit www.ebrpl.com. The event is part of the One Book One Community celebration of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
COLLAGE CRAFT: Teenagers will create a serene winter wonderland scene using foam board, buttons, paint glitter and other materials at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road.
THE MANY FACES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES: Crime fiction scholar and LSU faculty member Kris Mecholsky will give a free presentation, "The Many Faces of Sherlock Holmes," at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The presentation will focus on the Russell Mann Sherlock Holmes Collection at LSU, which explores the history of the character. The event is part of the One Book One Community celebration of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
BEEKEEPING: The Capital Area Beekeeping Association will give a free presentation on beekeeping, Sherlock Holmes’ retirement project, at 5 p.m. Monday, March 25, at the Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. Participants will see a beehive slice, learn exactly how honey is made, and taste the sweet results.
SUNCATCHER CRAFT FOR ADULTS: Adults will create suncatchers to bring color to a porch, balcony or kitchen window at 4 p.m. Monday, March 25, at the Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St. To register, call (225) 389-7450 or visit ebrpl.com.
WORKING WITH A STAFFING AGENCY: Representatives from Kelly Services and Flexicrew Technical Services will discuss how staffing agencies work, and what they can do for you, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. To register, visit careercenterbr.com/events.
ONE BOOK ONE COMMUNITY: A discussion of this spring’s One Book One Community selection, "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Delmont Gardens Branch Library, 3351 Lorraine St.
ONE BOOK ONE COMMUNITY: A discussion of this spring’s One Book One Community selection, "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. (225) 658-1850.
BUTTERFLY CRAFT FOR KIDS: Children ages 9-11 will hear a reading of "Hooray for Hoppy!" by Tim Hopgood and then make yarn-wrapped popsicle stick butterflies at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. To register, call (225) 274-4450 or visit ebrpl.com.