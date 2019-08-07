Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has added Dr. Suchit H. Patel, a radiation oncologist, to its staff. He is practicing at Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center in Baton Rouge and at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Hammond and Covington locations.
Patel is a summa cum laude graduate of New York Institute of Technology. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Neuroscience from The Rockefeller University and a Doctor of Medicine with honors in service from Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City.
He completed his radiation oncology residency training at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, where he served as chief resident, was awarded the Mortimer J. Lacher Fellowship in radiation oncology and completed his postdoctoral research. He has authored a number of publications, delivered many presentations at oncology conferences and holds several active grants.