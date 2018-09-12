The Baton Rouge Chapter of the Brother Martin High School Alumni Association gathered for a social Aug. 25 at L’ Auberge Casino. Alumni and friends from the Baton Rouge area joined alumni and advancement director Kenny Spellman, class of 1984; school services director Barry Hebert, 1974; Brother Neal Golden, 1957; and alumni officers Chuck Stall, 2002; and Chris Alley, 2008; at the Stadium Sports Bar & Grill.
Alumni and guests were updated on campus renovations, the relocation and update of the school library, athletic and extracurricular events and academic achievements.