Autumn Reynolds, a seventh-grader at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, scored in the top 5 percent nationally on the American Mathematics Competitions 8 middle school math exam.
The exam is 25 questions and covers topics such as probability, estimation and spatial visualization. According to the Mathematical Association of America, tests such as this one are offered to inspire students to become lifelong learners of mathematics.
Reynolds is a member of the Episcopal Middle School math team and has earned honorable mention in Algebra I and Pre-Algebra at regional high school math tournaments this school year. She also was a member of the Algebra I team that finished second at the Episcopal math tournament in November.