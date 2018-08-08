In July, Cancer Services hosted the Camp Care finale party at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church to cap off the successful and fun weeklong day camp, focused on children with cancer and their siblings.
Out of the 42 campers that attended, 25 of them have or had cancer. All of the kids enjoyed a week that included a trip to Area 51, laser tag, bowling and arcade games at Quarters, a swamp tour and yard games at the Plaquemine Water Front Park and other activities.
A surprise guest, Gov. John Bel Edwards, stopped by to say hello. In addition to being escorted by the Baton Rouge Police Department throughout the week, the campers also enjoyed special treatment from several other local law enforcement agencies when they crossed parishes to visit Plaquemine for a swamp tour.
The Cancer Services children and family program director led camp efforts, along with a lifelong camp volunteer, summer intern and 20 volunteer counselors. Camp Care is free of charge to all campers, thanks to donor generosity.
“There’s nothing like seeing kids with cancer and their siblings have fun and experience some normalcy,” said Whitney Craig, Cancer Services children and family program director. “The chance to forget about a life-altering disease — even for a few days — is invaluable at any age.”
Cancer Services hosts three additional kids’ camps each year. Camp Climb is a weeklong day camp for children who have a parent with cancer; Camp Spotlight, in partnership with Manship Theatre, is a weeklong musical theater camp for children affected by cancer; and Camp Erin, in partnership with The Moyer Foundation, is a weekend camp for children who have experienced the death of a loved one.
For more information on camps, call Whitney Craig at (225) 927-2273 or visit cancerservices.org.