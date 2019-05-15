The YMCA of the Capital Area is offering, at no cost to the participants, LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, a 12-week recovery program for adult cancer patients and survivors.
This program works to instill a safe and comfortable place for cancer survivors to build companionship and draw support from others affected by cancer. LIVESTRONG at the YMCA is designed to improve the health and day-to-day quality of life for the country’s growing population of cancer survivors and their families.
“Research shows exercise is the simplest way for cancer survivors to reduce fatigue, improve their mood and bounce back from the debilitating effects of cancer treatment more quickly,” said LIVESTRONG Foundation President and CEO Greg Lee.
The LIVESTRONG at the YMCA program is an evidence-based physical activity and well-being program that is designed to help adult cancer survivors reclaim their total health following a cancer diagnosis. Y staff, trained in supportive cancer care, will work with participants to achieve their goals such as building muscle mass and strength; increasing flexibility and endurance; and improving confidence and self-esteem, according to a news release.
In addition to physical benefits, LIVESTRONG at the YMCA focuses on the emotional well-being of survivors and their families by providing a supportive community where people affected by cancer can connect during treatment and beyond. The program has proven to be life-changing for many participants.
For more information about LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, email livestrong@ymcabr.org.